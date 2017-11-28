PSL Grand Prix Player Rankings Week 5: History has been made!

It was for the fans.

F2 and Foton sealed this week with a game that was like a preview of the finals, pushing both to the limits as it went to five sets. Meanwhile, Cignal HD Spikers and Generika Ayala Lifesavers were motivated to perform in order to avoid meeting the higher ranked teams in the quarter finals.

With week 6 of the PSL Grand Prix approaching and eliminations just around the corner let’s look back at the individual talents who played spectacularly this week.

After being sidelined due to a daredevil save that caused her a minor injury, Rachele Ann Daquis stepped up and showed her lethal form against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. The Bionic Ilongga, Jovelyn Gonzaga, was hardly missed as Daquis chipped in 13 points with 2 coming from her famous remote control services.

Safe to say, that the Queen Tamaraw is back.

9. Pam Lastimosa

With Jerry Yee giving her a lot of playing time, Pam Lastimosa repaid the trust with a spectacular performance this week against Cignal HD Spikers. Pam dished out 9 attacks, with 6 attack points and 3 aces. She also contributed on their floor defense complimenting 5 digs.

With Marissa Field still in the sickbay, it’s high time for a local player to help Dana Anisova and MJ Phillips in the scoring assignment.

8. Chi Saet

Silently operating the HD Spiker’s tempo is the calm and smart Chi Saet. She is currently averaging 5.96 excellent sets / set, the third in the league, slightly behind Kim Fajardo of F2 (6.33 sets/set) and Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron (6.08 sets/ set).

Aside from her quick thinking ability her ability to pop up balls is on par with liberos. Against Sta Lucia, her digging and receiving skills were at its finest as she was able to help man the back line.

Remember that Chi Saet is still one of the key pieces that brought the 3 peat to Taft, and she is not done yet.

Double H played sparingly against Iriga City Oragons last Saturday to give an ample time to rotate every players of the team. She powered the team with 11 points, on 8 attacks and 2 blocks. The tough talking HurleyCane also contributed 4 digs to help Fukuda in managing the floor.

Katarina was one of the vital pieces of Foton’s victorious performance against F2. She came out popping every hard spike coming from the Cargo Movers and secured every service receives to give Ivy and Rubie a good first ball to create a play.

She ended the night having 11 digs tucked on her belt, but it was more than the numbers that valued as her performance and leadership made their floor defense steady enough to power their team to bring down the powerful Cargo Movers.

Ms. Everywhere was literally all over F2’s court last Saturday manning their backline defense against Foton’s barrage of spikes and tough serves. The pint sized libero dished out another spectacular performance with 11 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

Macandili literally sacrificed every part of her body just to pop the ball up, it doesn’t matter if she hit her face or throw her body on the floor for a pancake save.

However, her prolific outing went in vain as they dropped their game against Foton.

The “Blond Mamba” KB3 also gave an outstanding performance against Foton. Even though she was the sole target of every Foton’s server, she held her own; dishing out 11 excellent receptions and 6 excellent digs on top of her 18 big points.

One worth noticing is that Coach Ramil continued to use her at the back row instead utilizing Des Cheng as a floor defender as they did against Petron. Bryan may not be at her best in defense, but she made sure to equalize it with her offense, accumulating 16 attack points and 2 kill blocks.

After 6 silent outings, time has come for the queen Dragon as she spewed fire just in time to take down the Cargo Movers. Dragana was at her best against F2 Logistics chipping in 18 big points, with 15 coming from attacks. She was also instrumental at the back row helping her fellow import Katarina Vukomanovic in service receptions and digs as she recorded 14 receptions for herself.

Her looks are definitely deceiving. This baby face assassin will surely rip off balls coming her way.

F2 Logistics kept rallying points after points and tried to keep up with Foton, thanks to the astonishing performance of the Venezuelan MJ Perez. She carried the team when it mattered the most and her leadership was definitely on point.

M16 fired her ammunitions off all angles with 24 points anchored on 22 kills. You may seldom see her display emotion, but it was very apparent that she wanted to win against Foton, rallying every point and trying to kill every ball given a chance, showing her emotions.

It clearly shows that Perez is focused on her goal – the championship for F2.

The Serbian scoring machine has rewritten history books of the SuperLiga as she eclipsed Kristy Jaeckel 40 point performance. She was the enigma that F2 Logistics couldn’t solve; she had been putting Macandili all over the floor trying to save every ball with her smart attacks and hard spikes.

The most favored import to win the MVP crown is still deflecting every praise thrown against her, saying that it’s a team sport and her team mates helped her, more than the record it was the win that was important for her.

Kill-sura is now lined up with the cream of the crop that had outstanding scoring performances in the league like Stephanie Neimer and Dindin Manabat.

Does she have any tricks left on her sleeves come this sudden death quarter finals?