PSL Grand Prix Player Rankings Week 3

After a successful spike on tour in Bacolod, the PSL Grand Prix continued to give back to the fans by hosting another episode at the Malolos Gym, Bulacan last Saturday.

Fans were delighted with exciting games from F2 Logistics, Cocolife Asset Managers, Cignal HD and Iriga City Oragons.

With the eliminations now in its middle stretch and teams beginning to rumble in the standings, let’s look back at the individual talents who played spectacularly this week.

#10. Dimdim Pacres

The hefty opposite spiker turned heads and wowed fans as she turned from a bench player to a main gunner of Victoria Sports UST.

With stars Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure suited up for different clubs, Dimdim showed her much improved floor defense and her attacking skills, as she went some way to fill their shoes.

With a consistent performance like this, expect UST fans to go crazy in the UAAP season, which is just around the corner.

#9. Dana Anisova

Dana proved to be versatile as she led the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers with 14 points from 11 attacks, 1 block and 2 service aces. On top of that, she also registered 4 excellent digs and 9 receptions.

However, the former Ukrainian national team member’s effort wasn’t enough to pull the team to victory against a group of MVP’s in F2 Logistics.

As talented as she is, she needs all the support her team mates can provide.

The former Arizona Wildcats outside hitter is now the heart and soul of Generika-Ayala Lifesavers as she continued to carry the scoring chores for the team.

Having Darlene Ramdin sidelined due to food poisoning, the Croatian Hammer once again showed her excellence as she led the team against the Soltones-less Iriga City Oragons.

Both of them will need to be in A-grade shape for the next match up, as the Cargo Movers will surely have their target locked on Pilepic.

The 29 year old Olympian continued to show her greatness as F2 Logistics Cargo Movers completed the week with an impressive grade despite a tough assignment.

Scoring in double digits and providing the cool presence of a veteran on court, Perez showed that the Cargo Movers have somebody to lean on during clutch plays.

When Fajardo is in need of a point, she just calls #16 and MJ will surely respond.

#6. Kim Kianna Dy

KKD is testament that there’s no other way but up if you persevere and put in hard work to fulfil your passion. Having been sidelined for quite some time during her collegiate years, Kim Dy bided her time and trusted the system of coach RDJ.

Everything was worth the wait, as the former DLSU standout continues to shine in one tournament after another. Though she may still have room to improve her floor defense, the Season 78 Finals MVP has vastly developed her attacking skills and quick thinking on the floor.

Bryan may have be out-shined by the performance of her fellow import MJ Perez during F2 Logistics’ game against Petron Blaze Spikers, but she made sure that she will leave a mark on the Philippine scene with standout performances in the following games.

Against Sta. Lucia, Kennedy Bryan exploded with a double digit performance and also helped Dawn Macandili on floor defense. Her superb standard continued against Cocolife Asset Managers, detonating 10 points with 5 excellent receptions.

Once Bryan can fully grasp the system of coach RDJ, F2 Logistics will surely be hard to stop.

A member of just about every national team for the past three years, the ‘Bionic Ilongga’ remains to be the steadiest force of the HD Spikers. Her majestic prowess allows her to go toe to toe with the best imports on the other side of the court whether in offense or defense.

This reluctant volleyball superstar is a clear manifestation that you don’t have to star for a UAAP or NCAA team to achieve success.

Tyang Aby may not be the tallest middle blocker, but she’s certainly one of the most effective in her position.

Displaying the right timing and a vocal attitude on the court, Marano is one great volleybelle that cannot be taken for granted.

Against Cocolife, Aby once again showed why she was awarded multiple best blocker awards as she dealt her opponent’s one woman blocks that dictated the pace of the game and eventually gave F2 Logistics the match.

For BMDC, you know who to call – just simply dial #2.

Milton has slowly but surely adjusted to the Asian way of volleyball and last game out she managed to threaten the immaculate record of the Cargo Movers.

Against F2, she made the life of Macandili and Saga hellish as she led the Asset Managers attacking line. She is such an amazing spiker that can change her attacks in mid-air.

Is there anything you can’t do, big fella?

A picture of consistency and effectiveness, that’s how you describe a Sara ‘Kill-sura’. She manages to deliver every single time Foton is in dire need of point.

Along with Jaja Santiago, they proved to be too much for their opponents as together they led the Tornadoes to a four game winning streak.

Klisura’s steady performance will surely be needed during their match up against heavyweights Petron Blaze Spikers.

Is she part of the strongest line-up Foton have ever assembled?