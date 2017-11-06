PSL bans Soltones

Grethcel Soltones had made her last hurrah in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

Soltones, the best local player for Iriga City, was slapped with a one-year suspension and a P50,000 fine for seeing action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Star match last Oct. 29.

In a letter sent by PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara to Iriga City Mayor Madelaine Alfelor dated Nov. 3, he said Soltones committed a serious infraction by seeing action in the rival league while still committed with the Lady Oragons.

Based on the One-League Policy, PSL players are not allowed to see action in any tournament outside the league while still tied up with a PSL club to protect the interest of the team owners.

The rule, however, doesn’t apply if the player will be playing for her university team.

Last year, Standard Insurance-Navy players Pau Soriano and Lilet Mabbayad were slapped with a one-year ban and a P50,000 fine for playing for Bureau of Customs in the Shakey’s V-League.

Suzara said he hopes Iriga City accepts and trusts their position in this matter.

“As we discussed with you in our previous meetings, the Philippine Superliga strictly enforces the One-League Policy prohibiting its players from playing and / or participating in other volleyball tournaments during their one-year playing commitment with the PSL. A violation of this policy both merits a suspension and fine.”

“The act of Ms. Soltones playing/participating in the PVL All-Stars is a clear violation of the existing policy. For this reason, the PSL Board hereby imposes upon Ms. Soltones a FINE of P50,000 and SUSPENSION for one year effective 06 November 2017 to 05 November 2018.”

“Kindly be advised that the P50,000 shall be for the account of Ms. Soltones. The suspension shall only be lifted after one year and payment of the imposed fine.”

‘Rules are rules’

A PSL source said rules are the backbone of the league and everybody must observe it – from star players down to collegiate and other role players.

In Soltones’ case, it wasn’t just the league’s top management that decided it, but majority of the team owners, who are all looking to come up with the best volleyball team while upholding league rules and regulations.

Alfelor, however, had already filed a protest and the league is set an emergency meeting on Tuesday to tackle the case.

“Rules are rules. It’s there to protect the league, the teams, the players, the sponsors and the fans.”

“But the league will still listen to Iriga City’s appeal. There is already an emergency meeting set on Tuesday to tackle her case.”

With Soltones out, Iriga City will be walking wounded in its clash against unbeaten Foton.

Import Tamara Kmezic of Serbia and Samaa Miyagawa of Japan are tipped to carry the cudgels for the Lady Oragons, who are still riding the crest of their massive five-set victory over Sta. Lucia Realty in their PSL debut where Soltones fired 15 points.

Iriga City coach Parley Tupaz said they would definitely move on and focus their attention on becoming more competitive.