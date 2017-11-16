Petron vows to stay grounded

For Petron, winning over Foton is just another day at the office.

The Blaze Spikers turned doubters into believers when they pulled off a massive four-set conquest of the reigning champions in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers were at their best.

Imports Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley were smoking at the firing end, dropping a combined 35 of Petron’s 45 total attacks while playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan bombed Foton from the service box with four aces.

Serbian Sara Klisura was the lone bright spot for the Tornadoes, but she failed to draw enough support as their sloppy reception and the rusty middle game completely doomed their chances against well-oiled and very fluid Blaze Spikers.

Sideliners believe that with this impressive win, Petron suddenly transformed into the heaviest contender, the most favored team to dethrone the reigning champion.

Aside from having the league’s most seasoned import in Stalzer, the Blaze Spikers also have the most powerful starting unit and the deepest bench with open spikers Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons as well as middle blocker Marivic Meneses and national team member Aiza Maizo-Pontillas waiting in the wings.

But for Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos, it’s still a long and grueling journey.

And while the victory over Foton is very overwhelming, it doesn’t really guarantee that they will go on to win their second Grand Prix title.

Rocky road

Delos Santos surely knows how tough the Grand Prix is.

In his debut conference as PSL mentor, he paraded a very powerful roster bannered by Americans Stephanie Niemer and Serena Warner.

But the Blaze Spikers ran smack against the Tornadoes, who were powered by Stalzer and Ariel Usher as well as seasoned international guru Moro Branislav of Serbia.

Foton broke Delos Santos’ heart and went on to win the title.

“The next few games won’t definitely be easy. This conference is a high-level tournament with the chances of each team resting on their imports.”

“We have to be consistent regardless of whom we’re facing. We have to gain more experience in every game we play.”

Delos Santos emphasized that they remain grounded despite the gigantic victory over their rivals.

Instead of celebrating, they will use it as a motivation to work hard and win the crown.

“For us, we should remain grounded.”

“We still don’t have to think that we’re already the best team because we already beat Foton. Although that’s what we want to happen, we still need to improve and work hard to have a good start and a good finish in every game.”

“We have to be more patient and more committed.”

“And more importantly, we have to give our best every game.”

That’s what champions are made of.