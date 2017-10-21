Petron roars early

Petron kicked off its campaign on a sizzling note in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix with an easy 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Generika-Ayala Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

American reinforcements Hilary Hurley and Lindsay Stalzer did most of the damage, proving to be as good as advertised.

Hurley, who brought a lot of energy to the Blaze Spikers, uncorked 18 points on top of six excellent digs and nine receptions while the former Most Valuable Player of the league Stalzer remains deadly and finished with 14 points.

Middle hitters Mika Reyes and Ria Meneses played supporting roles, pulling off a block party en route to the victory. They scored six of the 12 block points of Petron.

Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos said he’s satisfied with the performance of his wards.

But he admitted that they still have a lot to work on as the tourney progresses.

“Sobrang happy kasi lahat nag deliver.” “Honestly, madami pa din kaming inaayos, madami pa din kaming kailangan i-improve. But the good thing is kung sino man ang ipasok namin – be it imports or local players – talagang nagde-deliver. So okay sila. I’m happy with our performance today.”

Croatian Katarina Pilepic tallied 14 points for the Lifesavers while returning Darlene Ramdin of Trinidad and Tobago, who just arrived Thursday night, had nine markers.