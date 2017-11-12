Petron to go all out vs Foton

When the competition schedule of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix was formally released, Petron didn’t waste a single second in putting a red mark on a very special date – Nov. 14, 2017.

The Blaze Spikers are tipped to march with fire in their eyes when they clash with bitter rival Foton for the first time this conference this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The encounter has all the ingredients of escalating into a full-blown war.

Both teams share a heated rivalry as the Tornadoes dethroned the Blaze Spikers in memorable Finals encounter in 2015.

Last year, the Blaze Spikers tried to regain their crown, but American imports Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher, as well as Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jaja Santiago, were simply too strong, too talented to be denied.

That finale was made even spicier when Stalzer came up with a bold prediction in social media that they will conquer the throne, something that didn’t sit well with Petron’s dynamo of an import in Stephanie Niemer.

Since then, a lot of things happened with the core of the Tornadoes’ championship crew moving elsewhere while the Blaze Spikers launched a massive buildup and acquired Mika Reyes, Marivic Meneses, Carmela Tunay, Sisi Rondina to join the already explosive roster bannered by Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina, Remy Palma and Bernadeth Pons.

But the most game-changing development was their imports.

Stalzer, the two-time Foton reinforcement who won the MVP crown in 2015, crossed the enemy lines and joined the Blaze Spikers together with another powerful American spiker in Hillary Hurley and Japanese liber Yuri Fukuda.

On the other hand, Foton coach Moro Branislav also left no stone unturned as he tapped three Eastern European reinforcements in Sara Klisura and Katarina Vukamanovic of Serbia and Dragana Perunicnic of Montenegro.

The result was highly impressive as the Tornadoes sliced through the Grand Prix like a hot knife to a butter winning their first four matches.

The Blaze Spikers, on the other hand, won their first three before suffering a minor bump with a setback to F2 Logistics.

The loss, however, faded quickly as Petron bounced back with a straight-set victory over Victoria Sports-UST.

That’s why it’s not surprising why Petron vowed to go all-out against Foton.

Aside from collecting their fifth win, a victory over the Tornadoes will boost their morale and create a mental note that they are ready and all pumped up to reclaim the title they lost in 2015.

‘We’ll be ready’

No less than Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos declared their readiness to battle Foton.

Delos Santos has a personal score to settle with Branislav and the Tornadoes.

He was part of George Pascua’s coaching staff when the Blaze Spikers lost the crown to the Tornadoes in 2015.

The Blaze Spikers promoted Delos Santos as head coach the following year, but the Tornadoes still conquered them, dealing him his first heartbreak as a full-time PSL tactician.

“Going into this game against UST, we want to win convincingly because we know that our next opponent will be tough.”

“Foton is such a tough and solid team. They have a good coach, a good system and good players. It’s going to be a very challenging battle for us. But we will be ready.”

Delos Santos said that they would be spending their next few days in training cracking Foton’s code.

Klisura is arguably one of the league’s best imports while Santiago remains as the best and most consistent player, especially after leading the country in the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Of course, Branislav is the best in the business when it comes to reading the opponent and making major adjustments down the stretch.

Delos Santos knows that winning over Foton will be an uphill climb.

“We’re embracing this challenge.”

“I know we’re not yet perfect as we still have a lot to improve and work on, but we will go to training with Foton in mind. Alam namin mahirap pero paghahandaan namin silang mabuti.”

When asked if he will treat the match like a championship preview, Delos Santos took a long pause and smiled.