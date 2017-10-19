No import? No problem for UST

University of Santo Tomas (UST) may be marching without an import, but it would hardly matter when the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) fires off this Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With their eyes firmly set on the upcoming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season, the Tigresses took a leap of faith and joined the big guns in what is billed as the most competitive, most serious women’s volleyball tournament in the country.

Two-time champion Foton remains a solid force with three European reinforcements while Petron will parade American stars Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley together with noted Japanese libero Yuri Fukuda.

Cignal will also be a heavy contender with two middle blockers and a backline defender while F2 Logistics enlisted Olympian Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela and Kennedy Bryan of United States.

Even Generika-Ayala and Sta. Lucia are serious with their buildups as they tapped three foreign players while Cocolife and rookie team Iriga City will parade a couple of imports.

The Tigresses, for their part, will lean on guest players Jeannie Delos Santos and Christine Agno to join the very young core of Shannen Palec, Rica Rivera, Caitlin Viray, Alina Bicar, Christine Francisco and Carla Sandoval.

They would miss the services of stars like Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure, who will see action for their club teams Petron and Foton, respectively, while head coach Kungfu Reyes will call the shots for Cocolife and assistant coach Ian Fernandez will assist Shaq Delos Santos at Petron.

With that, Paul Dolorias will man the sidelines with a champion coach in Rommel Abella as his deputy.

‘Laban lang ng laban’

But being badly beaten by the heavyweights is not a major issue.

A UST insider said winning is not their priority since their goal is to gain exposure and learn from elite teams in the PSL.

Dolorias said seeing action in the Grand Prix will be big boost to their preparation as it allows them to prepare for the tough grind in the collegiate wars.

“Our goal here is to experience and develop our young players. We want to make them tough for the UAAP.” “The Grand Prix is a serious tournament and this would surely stretch our team to the limit. But rest assured that we will not go down without putting up a very good fight. Laban lang ng laban.”

Collegiate teams using the Grand Prix as exposure tourney is nothing new.

Two years ago, Meralco competed in the Grand Prix using the core of De La Salle University.

Mika Reyes, Dawn Macandili, Kim Fajardo and Cyd Demecillo all came in as wide-eyed rookies with Cha Cruz and Paneng Mercado serving as veterans in the season-ending conference.

They have two imports – Liis Kullerkann of Estonia and Christina Alessi of United States – but they were reduced into mere cheerleaders as coach Ramil de Jesus boldly tested the ability of his local players, especially those who were still in college, against tough competition.

The Power Smashers avoided a complete shut out and finished fifth, thanks to a four-set demolition of RC Cola-Air Force in the classification battle for 5th to 6th places.

Few months later, their efforts were rewarded.

Reyes, Macandili, Fajardo, Kim Dy and Demecillo starred for De La Salle University when it ruled the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament over rival Ateneo de Manila University.

Since then, the Lady Spikers never lost the crown and remain competing in the PSL wars.

A UST insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that’s exactly what they want to happen.

“That’s the prototype of our program.” “We want to be like La Salle, which became very competitive after seeing action in the Grand Prix as Meralco. If you remember, coach Ramil also had two imports then, but he opted to lean more on his locals to expose them to a very tough competition.” “Look at La Salle now. It has a very successful program and its players are now dominating the PSL and starring for the national team. That’s what we want to happen. We know everything will soon pay off.”

The source said UST may lose badly in the Grand Prix, but it doesn’t matter.

For them, this is just a minor battle.

The real war is the UAAP.