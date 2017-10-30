No cakewalk in PSL Grand Prix

Save for F2 Logistics and University of Santo Tomas (UST), all teams have already seen the quality of action in the ongoing Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

All of them have only one verdict: This is the toughest conference ever.

Foton coach Moro Branislav stepped forward to say that the tourney would not be a walk in the park for them with the emergence of powerful imports and vast improvement of local stars due to their intense training in the off-season.

Branislav definitely knows what he’s talking about.

The Serbian guru had seen the best and the worst volleyball in the world after having significant stops in countries like Greece, Belarus, Tunisia, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Romania and North Korea.

This conference, he employed his protégés in Serbians Katarina Vukamanovic and Sara Klisura as well as Dragana Perunicnic of Montenegro as reinforcements to join the already solid core of Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Ivy Perez, CJ Rosario and EJ Laure.

But the Tornadoes have yet to come up with an easy victory as they eked out a four-set win over Cignal followed by another four-set victory over dark horse Cocolife.

Foton needed an hour and 51 minutes to defuse Australian Beth Carey, American Alexis Matthews, Japanese Mami Miyashita and the HD Spikers while needing two hours and a minute before escaping the Asset Managers led by Americans Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao.

So far, only the first match – the three-set win of Petron over Generika-Ayala – is the only match that finished in just under an hour while the five-set battle between the Asset Managers and Lifesavers lasted for two hours and 30 minutes.

“This is the toughest conference for me.”

“All of the imports are playing at their best and the local players are trying to play at the same level.”

He added that the high level of competition is a testament to the PSL’s brazen move of increasing the quality of play after exposing its players to foreign trainings and tournaments.

The PSL stars’ latest tourney in the Thai city of Sisaket already paid a handsome reward as they emerged with a bronze-medal finish, their first medal in the international arena.

“For my opinion, this is a progress for PSL. This what makes it the biggest league in the Philippines today.”

‘Walang madali’

Even Cignal coach George Pascua and Petron mentor Shaq Delos Santos are aware that having a powerful roster doesn’t guarantee anything.

Pascua, the architect of the Blaze Spikers 13-0 sweep of the All Filipino Conference in 2015, admitted that times have changed and there won’t be a cakewalk.

“We still have a lot to work on like our composure in the crucial stretch and more defense at the backline.”

“We have to do it as soon as possible because this is already a different ballgame. Ibang labanan na ito. We have to be at our best every game.”

Delos Santos, for his part, said unlike before, all teams are already preparing hard to gain an advantage over their opponents.

He said the Blaze Spikers may already have the league’s strongest roster on paper, but the power of Hillary Hurley, Lindsay Stalzer, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina, Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, Ria Meneses, Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina will be worthless if they won’t prepare.

“We need to be prepared every game because all of the teams are now very competitive. Kapag nag-relax ka, alam mo na kung saan ka pupulutin.”

“So kailangan may plan ka talaga. You have to carefully study every player and use all pieces of information to your advantage.”