New look brings best out of PSL coaches

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) is known for bringing volleyball innovation in the country.

In 2015, PSL made a new fashion statement when it introduced the use of skorts, a combination of skirt and shorts.

Players, coaches, and even fans had mixed reviews with the unveiling of the new playing kit.

This year, the country’s most prestigious league has done it again as it required the head coaches of the nine competing teams to wear suits during games since its season-ending Grand Prix kicked off late October.

So, who stole the spotlight by flaunting his best outfit?

Professional

Mixed reactions from coaches greeted this newest innovation of the country’s most prestigious league.

Iriga City’s Tupaz admitted that he isn’t comfortable wearing a suit, especially during games.

He, however, emphasized that he has to follow the rule.

“T*ngina! Ang init pero wala tayong magagawa (laughs).”

Same goes for seasoned mentor De Jesus, who stressed that he only wears such outfit occasionally.

“Ayun nga, hindi nga makagalaw (laughs). Occasionally lang naman ako nagsusuot (ng coat).”

Reyes of the Asset Managers, for one, kidded:

“Akala ko sa kasal lang ako magko-coat, dito din pala.”

Delos Santos, for his part, thanked the Petron management for providing his Cole Haan Zero Grand optic white wingtip that perfectly matches with his suit.

“Bukod sa mainit ‘yung suot ko, okay lang naman ako.”

“Thank you sa Petron management na nag-provide ng sapatos ko, very supportive.”

National team head coach Vicente, who also isn’t used to wearing coat and tie, however, said this innovation only brings the best out of the local coaches. He stressed that it makes them look more respectable as professional mentors.

“Okay naman kaya lang I’m not used to this kind of outfit eh.”

“Pero maganda yung ganito dahil professional na professional ang dating, nakaka-angat ng personality.”

True enough, the game has been changed.

Through the years, we often see these coaches wearing their usual dry-fit polo shirt paired with fresh sneakers but now we’re able to see the stylish side of them.