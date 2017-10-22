Moro seeks perfection

Foton was off to a flying start when it crushed a legitimate contender in Cignal in the opening salvo of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix late Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Tornadoes were impressive.

Serbian import Sara Klisura lived above the hype while Jaja Santiago was simply the best local player on the court, delivering across all departments from spiking to blocking and serving.

What’s even more impressive was the Tornadoes’ maturity as they bounced back from a sorry setback in the third set with an emphatic performance in the fourth en route to a convincing victory against the hard-blocking HD Spikers’ side.

But left drowning in the ocean of cheers and admiration was Moro Branislav.

Blocking woes

A no non-sense coach from Belgrade, the 56-year old Branislav wasn’t too happy over their debut performance, especially at the defensive end where they failed to neutralize Cignal’s army of attackers like Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Ann Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino and Paneng Mercado.

The HD Spikers, who drafted a pair of powerful middle blockers in Beth Carey of Australia and Alexis Matthews of the United States as well as Japanese libero Mami Miyashita, dominated the Tornadoes at the net 17-14.

Santiago and Ortiz were the lone bright spots at the blocking department as they tallied four and three rejections, respectively, or half of Foton’s entire production.

On the other hand, Carey had seven blocks while Gonzaga had three. Matthews, a hulking 6-foot-3 defender, was also accounted for a lot of deflections.

“For my opinion, we did not finish good on blocks today.”

“It’s just 70 percent of what I expect. This game is just 30 percent. But I hope that in the next game, we can do better.”

Tough road

Branislav noted that the road to a three-peat would never be easy if they will play the way they performed against Cignal.

The HD Spikers, in fact, are tipped to blossom into a solid force in the next few matches while Petron was downright scary as prolific American imports Hillary Hurley and Lindsay Stalzer tore down Generika-Ayala to pieces in their opening encounter.

Not to be outdone, F2 Logistics will also be a serious contender with the acquisition of Kennedy Bryan of United States and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela to compliment that solid defense of Majoy Baron, Aby Marano and Dawn Macandili.

“Our first win was good. For one moment, people were thinking that it’s going to be 3-0 for Foton, but it’s not true.”

“Cignal is strong, for my opinion. It’s going to be in the semifinals. It’s going to be one of the best teams in this competition.”

Despite the tough competition, there’s still a vast room for improvement for the reigning champions.

But they have to work hard and tie the loose ends on their previous performance.

“No, I’m not happy (with this victory).”

“Okay, it’s a win. But we have to improve. From what I’ve seen today, Petron is very strong, but after the semifinals, Cignal will also be strong as well as F2 Logistics. This is going to be a very tough competition for us. We have to be ready.”

There’s a sense of urgency and a tone of seriousness in Branislav’s voice.

It’s just the first match of the conference, but he’s already talking as if their lives are on the line.

No wonder, Foton is very successful.

Practice makes perfect.

And perfection leads to success.