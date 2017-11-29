Mission possible for Sta. Lucia

After pulling off a massive win over Cocolife, Sta. Lucia head coach Jerry Yee bared their ultimate mission entering their final match in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

They want to climb the team standings.

The Lady Realtors’ goal makes a lot of sense.

Powerhouse F2 Logistics is being tipped to capture the top seed due to its superior quotient while Petron and Foton will surely not be far behind with an identical 6-1 win-loss mark entering their final matches against Cocolife and Victoria Sports-UST, respectively.

A quarterfinal battle against these three super teams could be a kiss of death to the Lady Realtors, who are trying to make a last-ditch effort of pulling off a stunning upset after being crushed in five of their first six matches.

“We want to fight until the end.” “As much as possible, we want to avoid the top seed in the quarterfinals. If we can climb up to fifth or fourth place (in the team standings) at the end of eliminations, we’ll work hard to achieve it.”

Hungry

In its previous match against Cocolife, Sta. Lucia displayed its hunger to achieve its goal.

Import Bodhana Anisova of Ukraine and Marisa Field of Canada engineered a masterful fightback in the third and fourth sets before unleashing a strong finishing kick in the fifth.

Anisova was at the helm when the Lady Realtors turned a 7-5 advantage into a 13-6 deficit in the crucial stretch of the decider.

Although Tai Manu-Olevao tried to fight back with a powerful kill from the backrow, Anisova responded with a roaring spike followed by a booming block from Field and Pam Lastimosa to seal the victory – 23-25, 22-25,25-12,25-23,15-7.

Yee said his team wanted it so bad.

“As you can see, they really wanted to win.” “I made some adjustments in the fifth set, but the girls wanted more. They really like to avoid finishing at the bottom so they gave their all in coming up with this win.”

The Lady Realtors still have a game left against Generika-Ayala to cap their elimination round campaign.

If they emerge victorious, the entire complexion of the rankings will change drastically.

It’s a kill-or-be killed situation for them.

The hunted suddenly became the hunter.