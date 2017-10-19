What makes Mika Reyes special?

Mika Reyes is one of the most popular players in the country today, but why is she loved by so many?

Let’s break down her best features.

Reyes played five years of her collegiate career as a DLSU Lady Spiker. She was brought under the system of seasoned mentor Ramil De Jesus, who molded her into a gem of middle spiker. During those years, The Taft-based squad never missed the Finals where Reyes played an important role, nabbing three of the 10 crowns of La Salle in the UAAP.

The Pulilan, Bulacan player carried this champion spirit to the semi-professional league.

It was Reyes who delivering the service ace that sealed F2 Logistics’ first title in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All Filipino Conference last year. Ironically, she also took part in dethroning the Cargo Movers when she jumped to Petron this year.

A-list attributes

Reyes’ reputation, however, isn’t just built from championships.

She also has some core attributes that are worth noting.

The Lady Spikers are known for their composure during high pressured moments and Reyes epitomised that attitude. It was rare to see a down and out Mika Reyes, she’s was always ready to win the next point and to take matches.

Reyes never fails to get into her rival’s head by making her presence felt. She is known for staring opponents down and her fierce game face. Her competitiveness always takes the excitement of matches she is involved into another level.

When it comes to her offensive ability, Reyes is not just the typical explosive player. She plays smart with fast drop balls and unexpected quick hits. Her best feature is her hard work and precise timing.

What makes a good middle hitter is their effectiveness as a decoy, and Reyes never missed an opportunity to jump whenever possible which speaks a lot about her hardworking attitude. She’s now developing a killer running attack, another move to add to her arsenal of attacks.

Standing 6-feet tall, Reyes proved to be the middle blocker with an amazing timing, making her a big threat at the net.

Ignoring her doubters

Despite her detractors, Reyes continues to establish a name for herself in Philippine volleyball.

After appearing for PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s World Club Championship, she made news after being appointed as the team captain of the Philippine national team for the AVC Women’s Volleyball Championship and the 29th SEA Games.

With her cunning attitude and her competitive instincts, there’s no doubt why so many fans adore her talent and skills.

But she is not yet done proving her supporters and even her critics that she’s more than just an eye candy.

There’s surely more to come from this young middle blocker, making her games worth monitoring.