Lifesavers wallop Lady Oragons

Generika-Ayala walloped Iriga City in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, to end its two-game losing skid in the Chooks To Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Croatian import Katarina Pilepic and skipper Angeli Araneta powered the Lifesavers to their second victory.

On the other hand, Generika-Ayala head coach Francis Vicente gave Darlene Ramdin limited minutes of action as the national team member of Trinidad and Tobago as she’s still recovering from a bout with food poisoning.

“She’s dehydrated but she’s now okay.”

“We just don’t want to force her so she’ll be up and ready for our next game against F2 Logistics.”

With Ramdin at sickbay, Pilepic picked the cudgels hounding and pounding the Lady Oragons’ defense from start to finish.

Pilepic, who was dubbed as the ‘Croatian Hammer’, finished with 15 kills, three aces and two blocks for 20 points while Angeli Araneta chipped in 13 markers for the Lifesavers, who marched into the war zone with a fighting mindset despite the absence of one their top spikers.

“It’s all about having the proper mindset.”

“They were very motivated, relaxed and happy. They gained confidence and enjoyed the game.”

The Lifesavers were brilliant at the attack zone with 43 kills compared to the Lady Oragons’ 28. They also ruled the block, 6-1, and service departments, 7-4, to underscore their dominance and step back on the winning track after absorbing back-to-back losses.

6-foot-6 Serbian reinforcement Tamara Kmezic was the lone bright spot on offense with 13 kills and a block for 15 points for the Lady Oragons, who are trying to move on from the absence of local ace hitter Grethcel Soltones.

Soltones was slapped with a lifetime ban and a hefty fine for playing in the Premier Volleyball League All-Star game on October 29, which is a violation of the PSL’s “one-league” policy.