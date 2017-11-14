Lady Realtors notch first win

Sta. Lucia Realty finally barged into the win column as it made short work of Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Realtors banked on the trio of Ukranian reinforcement Dana Anisova, Marisa Field of Canada and local star Pam Lastimosa to clinch their first victory in this prestigious club league. Anisova fired 11 kills for 13 points while Field and Lastimosa chipped in 11 markers apiece for the Lady Realtors, who dominated the blocking department, 8-2.

Despite the win, Sta. Lucia Realty head coach Jerry Yee said his wards still need to work as one solid unit.

Yee stressed that the Lady Realtors must minimize their mistakes and solidify their net and floor defense while their foreign reinforcements take charge at the attack zone in order to survive in this grueling journey.

“Madami pa rin kaming errors and lapses then, hindi pa rin nagko-connect ang setter at middle hitters natin. Buti nalang nandiyan ‘yung ibang imports natin na kayang-kaya ‘yung outside hits.”

“Ang hirap noon kapag matalo pa kami. So, kahit papaano may konting pressure doon. We needed a win so we got a win.”

“Ito ang mga baby steps namin so we’ll take it.”

Dimdim Pacres scored nine points while Carla Sandoval and Caitlyn Viray tallied eight markers each for the Golden Tigresses, who remained listless in three outings.