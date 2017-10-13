Lady Oragons seek sizzling start

It may be a new team, but don’t count Iriga out in the championship discussion of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

With a pair of Japanese imports and a Serbian spiker at the helm, hopes are high on the Lady Oragons as they make their debut in the league’s season-ending conference on Oct. 21 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Libero Minami Yoshioka of Japan and opposite spiker Tamara Kmezic of Serbia are already in town while another Japanese attacker will be flying on Oct. 22 to formally complete their roster.

Yoshioka has significant club-level experience after playing for Forest Leaves Kuwamoto in the Japan V.Challenge League I where she rubbed elbows with Petron import Yuri Fukuda of Ohno-group Hiroshima Oilers.

On the other hand, Kmezic is a 6-foot-5 power-hitting spiker who is fresh from campaigning for Spanish club CVB Barca following significant stints with a score of European clubs like LiigaPloki of Finland, MTK Budapest of Hungary, OK Valjevo of Croatia, OK Vital and Calcit Volleyball of Slovenia and ZOK Spartak of Serbia.

Tupaz said his hopes are high on their foreign players and he expects them to jell perfectly well with his locals led by Grethcel Soltones, Renelyn Raterta and Grazielle Bombita despite the very limited time to prepare.

“We’re getting imports who are used to compete in club tournaments.” “Although one of our Japanese imports is not yet here, the Japanese libero and the Serbian opposite are already practicing with the team. We expect them to hit the ground running and catch up with the preparation of other imports.”

Marching order

Tupaz is no stranger to building a solid team.

He used to be the assistant coach of Roger Gorayeb and Tai Bundit at Ateneo de Manila University and whipped the national women’s team to fighting condition in the Asian U23 Women’s Championship and 28th Southeast Asian Games in 2015.

This time, he’s testing his mettle in a big-time club tourney.

And his marching order is clear: Come up with a fighting team.

“Our team owner, Mayor Madelaine Alfelor-Gazmen, wants us to give other teams a serious fight.” “We may not win the championship right away, but she wants us to keep on fighting regardless of our opponent.”

He added that the club is looking at a long-term partnership with the PSL, giving it a chance to develop rivalry with powerhouse squads like Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics and two-time champion Foton.

“We’re here to stay.” “That’s why we want to have at least a semifinal finish in the Grand Prix to set the tone for our campaign in the PSL the rest of the way. As I’ve said, we may not win right away, but at least we have to come up with a very good start.”

The Lady Oragons’ full roster and schedule will be formally released after the general technical meeting on Wednesday.