Karch Kiraly to open PSL Grand Prix

The head coach of the United States women’s volleyball team – Karch Kiraly – will serve as the guest of honor when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix formally opens on Oct. 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

PSL president Ramon Suzara confirmed Kiraly’s attendance, saying that his presence would surely be a major boost to both local and foreign players seeing action in what is billed as the most competitive tournament in local volleyball.

The season-ending conference will open on Oct. 21 with powerhouse Petron taking on Generika-Ayala at 4 pm and Cignal facing two-time champion Foton at 6 pm.

But the league had set its formal opening ceremonies on Oct. 28 as Kiraly arrives on Oct. 26 following a successful stint with the American national squad, which is ranked No. 2 in the latest FIVB ranking.

Aside from declaring the games open, Kiraly will also sit down with PSL coaches in a free wheeling discussion that will definitely increase their knowledge of the game as the country tries to return to its once lofty position in the international arena.

“It’s an honor to welcome a noted coach in Karch Kiraly in the Philippines.” “His stay will be brief, but he will definitely make an impact on both our local and foreign players and coaches as well. It is an honor for us to roll our the red carpet for him and we’re looking forward to the opening ceremonies of the PSL Grand Prix.”

Hall of Famer

Kiraly is no ordinary visitor.

The 56-year old UCLA alum has three Olympic gold medals hanging on his neck. He also won another gold medal in the World Championship in France and a silver medal in the Goodwill Games in Moscow in 1986.

He was tapped to assist US national women’s team head coach Hugh McCutcheon in 2012 where they steered the Americans to the silver medal of the London Olympics.

Few months later, he formally assumed the coaching chore with the ultimate goal of making it to the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Two years later, he piloted the Americans to the title of the FIVB World Championship as they defeated the prolific Zhou Ting and China in the gold medal match.

The Americans, however, fell short in the Rio Olympics as they settled for the bronze medal next to the Chinese and the Serbians.

But it doesn’t matter as Kiraly cemented his name on history books, becoming the fourth player to win an Olympic medal both as a player and as a coach.

He was awarded as FIVB Best Player in the World for 1986 and 1988 as well as FIVB Best Player of the 20th Century.

He was also inducted into the FIVB Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2001 and into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005.