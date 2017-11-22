Jovelyn believes

Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal is facing the biggest battle of her career when she suffered a knee injury during their match against F2 Logistics in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Grand Prix late Tuesday at the Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Gonzaga admitted that the injury was terrifying.

With the HD Spikers way behind the Cargo Movers in the second set, 13-21, Gonzaga decided to take matters into her own hands when she soared for a powerful attack.

Unfortunately, she landed on her right knee, prompting it to cave in that sent her grimacing in pain.

“That’s really how I land after an attack. Unfortunately this time, I didn’t roll. I countered the pressure on my landing knee with my body weight.”

“I heard something popped. It was terrifying.”

Cignal’s coaching staff and medical personnel attended to her and rushed her to nearby Cardinal Santos Memorial Hospital for immediate treatment.

Initial results yielded negative of any fracture.

She, however, still has to have her knee assessed and observed for any swelling. Once the swelling subsides, then an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) will be set to determine the extent of the damage.

A tear – even just a hairline — on the ligament could sideline her for few months, something that would be a major setback not only to her club team, but also to the Philippine national team, where she is serving as one of its cornerstones.

Fighter

One thing that people couldn’t question about Gonzaga is her fighting heart.

She, in fact, was just a 20-year old spiker when she started to don the country’s colors in the beach volleyball competition of the Southeast Asian Games in 2011.

Since then, she served as a regular fixture in major international tournaments, including the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship where she was chosen as one of the only seven local players who will compete against the best players in the world.

Her biggest challenge came last year.

She was supposed to undergo Candidate Soldier Course, a program where she will join other uniformed personnel in an eight-month training program at the Training and Doctrine Center in Capas, Tarlac.

But with the national team needing her services for two major international tourneys ahead – the Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games – Gonzaga made a supreme sacrifice of deferring the program.

Cignal coach George Pascua said they don’t doubt Gonzaga’s fighting heart.

“She is a fighter and a winner.”

“That’s why we are planning to play our very best in the next few games because we know that Jovelyn wants to win so bad. She may not help us physically, but at least we’re helping her emotionally and ease her worries by winning our next games.”

The HD Spikers are set to face Sta. Lucia on Thursday.

It’s going to be a pretty even match as the Lady Realtors are expected to miss Canadian import Marisa Field, who suffered a minor knee injury in their match against Victoria Sports-UST last week.

Keeping the faith

Gonzaga revealed that this is her first major injury.

And if this injury would turn out to be serious than expected, she knows that this would definitely test her limit – physically, emotionally and mentally.

Dindin Manabat was ready to power Foton to another title run when she crashed with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury in the crucial stretch of the PSL Invitational Conference early this year.

The injury sidelined her for eight months, serving as an ultimate test to her character both as a player and as a person.

Fortunately, reports have it that Manabat is now already training with the Tornadoes and could make her return any time soon.

Gonzaga said she hopes her injury isn’t as serious as what Manabat suffered.

“Wag naman po sana.”

“This is my first major injury that’s why I’m afraid. I hope this is not serious as we thought.”

Fortunately, she was out of any major injury

Pascua confirmed the development Wednesday, adding that the opposite spiker only sustained a muscle strain that requires one to two weeks recovery.

“She is ok, no surgery (needed). Rest (lang) ng one to two weeks for recovery.”

Gonzaga added that she has nowhere to run to in this very challenging time, but to God.

She said she’s keeping the faith.

And she will never get tired believing in Him.