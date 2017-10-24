Iriga aces PSL debut

Iriga City announced its arrival in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix in a dramatic fashion.

The Lady Oragons joined opening day winners Petron and Foton after scoring a heartstopping 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 win over Sta. Lucia Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Down two sets to one, Iriga City banked on the firepower of 6-foot-6 Serbian reinforcement Tamara Kmezic who caught fire and finished with 28 points off 26 attacks, a block, and an ace.

Kmezic doused cold water on the scorching rally of the Lady Realtors by unleashing a pair of powerful kills that gave the Lady Oragons a 13-11 lead from a 4-11 deficit in the deciding set.

Iriga City head coach Parley Tupaz said he was satisfied with how his wards showed their hearts to ace their debut,

“Siguro lucky lang. Pero step by step lang. Ganun talaga eh, since first-timer kami, tingin sa amin mababa lang. Kung sa sundalo, ikaw ang lowest kasi naguumpisa ka pa lang naman.”

“Sabi ko sa kanila, ‘kung mahina ang loob niyo talo na tayo, (dapat) tulung-tulong.”

Grethcel Soltones, a three-time Most Valuable Player of the NCAA, added 15 markers laced with six excellent digs and eight receptions for the Lady Oragons. Japanese import Saam Miyagawa, who just arrived last Sunday, tallied 10.

MJ Phillips, on the other hand, scored 26 points while Canadian Marissa Field had 15 for Sta. Lucia.