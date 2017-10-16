Hurley to foes: bring it on!

Save for the tried and tested Lindsay Stalzer, there is an import who is heavily tipped to steal the thunder when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix opens this Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Hillary Hurley has yet to formally play a single minute for Petron, but observers have been posting glowing reports on her, predicting that her brilliance would land her on the elite circle of prominent imports ever to play in the season-ending conference.

Hurley could be the real deal.

Her highlight reel is overflowing with jaw-dropping plays that solidify her comparison to another outstanding former reinforcements due to her power, athleticism and attacking prowess.

A Petron team official bared that although two of the best imports in Alaina Bergsma and Stephanie Niemer were on their radar early on, they closely monitored and recruited Hurley, knowing that she has what it takes to lead the Blaze Spikers to their first Grand Prix title since 2014.

That’s why when Bergsma and Niemer opted to listen to other offers overseas, they knew that Hurley would be a perfect choice.

“She was our personal choice. We monitored and scouted her because we know that she can help us win the (Grand Prix) crown.” “With a seasoned import in Lindsay and a good libero in Yuri as her partners, we know that Hillary will play a very crucial role in our campaign. We’re thrilled to have her on the team and we can’t wait to see her compete against other imports in the Grand Prix.”

Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos agreed, adding that her vast experience in the international play would make her transition to the PSL very smooth and seamless.

“She’s a veteran player who gets the job done. Although she’s new to the Philippines, her adjustment will be seamless since Lindsay and Yuri already have experience playing here.”

Unforgettable battle

Petron appears to have done another marvelous job with Hurley’s recruitment.

In fact, in a match that she branded as “unforgettable,” Hurley had a personal scoring duel with Bergsma in the tough Korean league.

Donning the colors of Korea Express Corporation, Hurley challenged the power-hitting Bergsma to a furious scoring battle that left Korean fans at the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Bergsma hit the shower with 38 points while Hurley notched 37 while pocketing the victory in that heart-stopping five-set encounter.

“That night was crazy. It was unforgettable.” “We were playing against Alaina’s team and we were having some sort of a scoring duel. I think she had more points that me, but fortunately, my team got the victory.”

Delos Santos stressed that the mere fact that Hurley managed to stand toe-to-toe against an outstanding player like Bergsma means that she has what it takes to survive the punishing challenges in the PSL Grand Prix.

“We know the quality of competition in the Korean League so emerging with those glowing numbers speak a lot about her capability as foreign player.”

The PSL Grand Prix, however, will not be a walk in the park.

There would be a lot of good foreign players seeing action like Sara Klisura and Dragana Perunicnic of Foton, Kennedy Bryan and Maria Jose Perez of F2 Logistics, Taylor Milton of Cocolife and a towering Serbian in Tamara Kmezic of Iriga City.

When told that she would be facing a lot of players in Bergsma’s caliber in the upcoming Grand Prix, Hurley responded with just three – but very meaningful — words:

BRING IT ON!