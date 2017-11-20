Grounded Field

Sta. Lucia suffered another setback in its campaign in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix as one of its three imports was sidelined with a knee injury.

Lady Realtors’ head coach Jerry Yee confirmed that Canadian middle blocker Marisa Field suffered a small tear on her knee in the third set of their game against Victoria Sports-UST last Tuesday, prompting her to sit out for at least two weeks.

The injury reduced her into a mere spectator in their straight set loss to reigning champion Foton at the La Salle Lipa Sentrum over the weekend.

She is also tipped to miss their match against Cignal on Thursday and, probably, against Cocolife next week.

Yee said they need the Canadian national team member very badly as they are in dire need of a victory to improve their 1-4 win-loss card entering the quarterfinals.

Sudden death

Based on the league’s official format, only one of the nine teams will be eliminated.

The top seed will clash with the eighth seed; the second seed will face the seventh seed; the third seed will tangle with the sixth seed; and the fourth seed will collide with the fifth seed in a sudden-death battle starting Dec. 5.

The survivors in the quarterfinals will clash in the semifinals to determine the protagonists in the best-of-three finals showdown.

“We have to win as many games as possible.” “That’s why Marisa’s minor injury is quite a setback. This is a tough tournament and our local middle blockers are not as experienced as her, especially when the match is on the line. I hope she recovers as soon as possible.”

Field confirmed her health status, saying that watching the Lady Realtors being dominated by the Tornadoes was heart-crushing.

“It happened in the beginning of the third set (against UST) and I just tried to push through with it as much. I just landed on my knee and twist it a little bit.” “Watching your teammates at the sidelines, is always the worst part I think, especially when you can’t do anything. It’s always hard to watch when you know you can’t do anything on the court.”

With Field out, Filipino-American MJ Philips moved to middle blocker position together with either Janine Navarro or Shirley Salamagos.

Pam Lastimosa assumed Philips spot at the wings to help Ukrainian import Bodhana Anisova in lighting up the scoreboard.

Strong finish

Sta. Lucia had a very tight buildup in the off-season.

Yee’s formal appointment, in fact, was made only three weeks before the opening, sending him to a mad rush to put together the team and infuse his program.

Sure, they trained under the watchful eyes of a Japanese mentor, but one of their imports in Anisova arrived late into the game.

The Lady Realtors’ lone win was against guest team Victoria Sports-UST, which is a young and developing squad composed of college girls from University of Santo Tomas.

Yee admitted that they are having some troubles coping up with league heavyweights.

He, however, remains optimistic that they will come up with a solution and pull off a miraculous upset in the quarterfinals.