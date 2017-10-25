Generika-Ayala teaches Katarina to smile

Things were getting testy and Generika-Ayala was pushed to the brink by Cocolife in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lifesavers needed some motivation to pull away against the Asset Managers in the fifth set, 8-all.

They looked at head coach Francis Vicente.

And the seasoned mentor simply reminded them to calm down, smile and just have fun.

After that, Croatian import Katarina Pilepic hammered a couple of powerful hits that gave the Lifesavers a 10-8 lead before Darlene Ramdin of Trinidad and Tobago finished off the job by scoring four of Generika-Ayala’s last five points of their 25-11, 23-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-9 win over a gritty Cocolife side.

Pilepic, Ramdin and the rest of the Lifesavers screamed, jumped and hugged each other in celebration.

With the win, they improved to a 1-1 win-loss card while Cocolife fell to a 0-1 record.

More fun

Vicente said the victory is a product of keeping the positive momentum on their side.

“If everybody is enjoying the game, having fun, gumaganda ang movement and the rest will follow.”

Pilepic, for one, echoed Vicente’s statement, sharing that the Lifesavers agreed to take things lightly.

“Before the game started we were just like ‘okay, let’s just have fun today and everything’s gonna be fine’, that’s why we had so much energy in the court and the chemistry was amazing.”

Against Petron, she admitted that she could barely smile because her eyes were all focused on the game.

Little did she know, the Filipino style of volleyball also requires to have some fun compared to the pressure-packed action in the United States.

“It definitely requires to have more fun.”

“When I got here, I was all serious and just focused in the game. Then, my coach keeps telling me like smile, you need to enjoy the game, you need to have fun otherwise you’re gonna not gonna play good.”

“Playing in America, it was much harder because there was so much pressure on you not to make mistakes and here it’s completely different, it was just like having fun. It’s definitely different.”

Pilepic added that the cheers of the Lifesavers’ fans provide much-needed boost on her morale.

“I really enjoy playing in front of so many people here and it’s nice I like it.”

“I like how the Filipinos love volleyball. They appreciate it very much so that’s amazing.”

Pilepic was shining as she left the arena.

And it was all because the Lifesavers taught her how to smile.