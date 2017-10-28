Foton surges late

Reigning champion Foton needed a little time to heat up before cruising to a 20-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-18 victory over Cocolife in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Serbian import Sara Klisura and Jaja Santiago spewed fire from all angles.

Klisura finished the job with 17 kills and five blocks for 22 points while Santiago uncorked 16 kills, three blocks and a pair of service aces for the repeat-seeking Tornadoes. Dragana Perunicic added 14 markers laced with seven receptions.

Despite the win, Foton head coach Moro Branislav said he’s still far from satisfied.

“After the first match, all people start saying that maybe Foton is a very strong team.”

Branislav emphasized that his wards have yet to reach its full potential after three of them failed to reach his expectations.

“Its good that we won 3-1.” “But three players didn’t play the same level during our first match.”

Americans Tai Manu-Olevao and Taylor Fae Milton tallied 16 and 15 markers, respectively for the Asset Managers, who suffered their second-straight setback.