Foton keeps perfect record intact

BACOLOD CITY — Reigning champion Foton displayed full strength against Generika-Ayala 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the jam-packed University of St. La Salle.

Serbian import Sara Klisura waxed hot to keep the Tornadoes perfect record intact.

Klisura erupted 15 kills and three aces to finish with 18 points while skipper Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, and Montenegrin Dragana Perunicic added eight points apiece for the repeat-seeking Tornadoes.

Foton head coach Moro Branislav, for one, wasn’t too happy despite posting a convincing victory.

“I’m not very happy with the result. The team still needs to get better.”

Branislav added the Tornadoes needed to reach their peak come the knockout quarterfinals.

“We want to be in good condition by the quarterfinals.”

“Maybe if we get a 3-0 win in quarterfinals, I’ll be happier.”

Croatian Katarina Pilepic was the lone bright spot for the Lifesavers, who dropped their second-straight match in four starts. Dubbed as the ‘Croatian Hammer’, Pilepic fired 15 attacks, a block and an ace for a total of 17 markers.