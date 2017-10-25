First win rocks city of Iriga

Iriga City posted a thrilling five-set win over Sta. Lucia Realty in its debut game in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix last Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a battle with a feel-good ending.

Marching into the match as heavy underdogs as nearly all of them are playing their first game under the bright lights of the country’s most competitive league, the Lady Oragons fought hard in the opening moments of the deciding fifth set as if their lives were on the line.

But MJ Philips was simply brilliant.

The Filipino-American spiker towed the Lady Realtors to an 11-4 lead, slamming the upset-conscious Lady Oragons to the brink of a massive disaster.

Then, a small miracle happened.

With the match tied at 8, Cabriana dropped a bomb from the service box enough to fire up the inexperienced Iriga City.

Then, Serbian import Tamara Kmezic delivered back to back hits to inch closer, 10-11.

Philips committed an attack error in the ensuing play, signaling that luck is slowly rolling the Lady Oragons’ way. Kmezic saw this as a golden opportunity as she knocked down a kill and a booming block at the other end while Cabriana dropped another ace to capture the match point, 14-11.

Inside the arena, the fans were stunned.

But in a city nine hours away from Manila, the place was rocking.

The city of Iriga was celebrating.

For them, this victory is very special.

It means that Iriga City – their volleyball team – is capable of standing up against giant corporate teams based in Metro Manila.

The faith on their team had been repaid.

‘Trophy’

Iriga City Mayor Madelaine Alfelor-Gazmen was seen rubbing her eyes in delight and excitement while her team was making a furious rally.

She’s holding back her tears, making sure that she’s not dreaming.

“At that time, they (Sta. Lucia) were already very far ahead. I think it’s already 11-4.”

“So seven points yung gap. We really never expected that we would win. Although may laban sana, we were not expecting too much because they have first-time jitters and this is the only time that they played as a team.”

The sweaty palms and wobbly knees of these Lady Oragons were quite understandable.

Save for imports Kmezic, Minami Yoshioka and Saama Miyagawa as well as local stars Katherine Villegas, Shang Berte and Grethcel Soltones, all of the players either grew up or based in Iriga City before competing in the PSL.

A native of Davao in skipper Renelyn Raterta is now based on Iriga City as well as head coach Parley Tupaz. They are all staying in an apartment courtesy of the city government together with homegrown players like Grazielle and Ayra Mikaela Bombita and Karen Levina, Janeca Janine Lana and Gretchen Mondragon.

Alfelor-Gazmen reiterated that the entire city couldn’t contain its pride.

In fact, almost everybody in the city was tuned in as the Lady Oragons clawed their way back en route to what she claims as the biggest win since they became active in volleyball.

“All of our constituents were watching; it was on Facebook. They all stopped working and they watched and cheered for us.”

“It was such a big boost. People don’t even know where Iriga is, so at least it was a big boost to the morale of the constituents because they thought that we’ve already lost but we still won.”

“It’s like a trophy. Yes, a trophy. It’s really big. It really has a big impact.”

Alfelor-Gazmen said they should never be contented and always keep the hunger and fire in their eyes.

They still have to face the big guns of the league from Petron to F2 Logistics to Cignal and reigning champion Foton.

But still, the first victory is always the sweetest.

It’s something they would cherish and remember throughout their volleyball journey.