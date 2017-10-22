Filipino hospitality fires up Sara

Foton Serbian import Sara Klisura lived up to the expectations when she powered the Tornadoes to kick off its title-retention bid on a high-note in the Chooks-to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix on Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The 25-year old Klisura was unstoppable in the attack zone.

She caught fire after being denied by the hard-blocking Cignal in the deciding set. Klisura unleashed her ire by connecting a couple of powerful hits, to pull away with a 17-14 lead. After that, she shut down the door for Jovelyn Gonzaga before nailing another crosscourt attack on Rachel Anne Daquis, 21-15.

The 6-foot-3 open spiker finished the night with 26 points anchored by 22 kills, three blocks and an ace.

But the work is not yet done for her after such whopping performance.

She knows that it’s just the beginning.

She knows that she still has to lead Foton to more victories to successfully defend its crown.

“First, I’m happy because our team won, this was a very important game for us. We had a very strong team against us, Cignal, so we’re happy that we won – this the first thing, the most important thing.”

“About 26 (points) I’m happy of course, it’s very nice to hear but the first thing is about the team always.”

Inspiration

With such impressive debut, Klisura have captured the hearts of Filipino volleyball fans.

She made a thousand of fans scream whenever she soared for a point.

But little did we know, she loves with us more than we do.

“There’s so many people coming here to watch the game, this is very nice to see.”

“For us, it’s very strange because in our country it’s not like that and here everyone is smiling, everyone loves you and everyone is happy.”

Klisura shared that she adored the warm hospitality of the Filipinos including its solid support to the sport.

She added that she also found inspiration from it to perform at her best.

“When I played in Europe before and it’s not like this.”