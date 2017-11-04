F2 stuns Petron in debut

BACOLOD CITY — F2 Logistics bounced back from a second-set disaster to pull off a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, conquest of erstwhile unbeaten Petron in its debut in the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the University of St. La Salle.

Venezuelan reinforcement Maria Jose Perez proved to be as good as advertised, finishing the job with 18 points while American Kennedy Bryan and local opposite hitter Kianna Dy had 14 markers apiece.

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus liked what he saw.

He, however, said that they still have a lot to work on including their chemistry on the court.

“Masaya kasi nanalo kami ng first game.”

“Pero, ‘yun nga, first game pa lang. Marami pang kailangan ayusin.”

“Wala pa talaga kami sa level na gusto namin. Importante talaga na makakuha kami ng jelling.”

De Jesus also noted that starting in late wasn’t really an advantage for his La Salle-core squad.

“Siguro factor nga na hindi pa nila kami nakikita maglaro.”

“Pero alam naman nila kung paano kami maglaro, alam din namin kung paano kami maglaro. Kilala din nila imports namin so siguro hindi naman sobrang laki ng bentahe namin.”

American Hillary Hurley did most of the damage as she tallied 21 points laced with four excellent receptions while Lindsay Stalzer and skipper Ces Molina added 13 markers apiece for the Blaze Spikers, who absorbed their first major setback after posting three-straight wins.