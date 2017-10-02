F2 Logistics taps Maria

F2 Logistics’ quest for its second import is finally over as it acquired a seasoned international campaigner in Maria Jose Perez to be its reinforcement in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix starting Oct. 21.

Team manager Hollie Reyes confirmed that they have already reached an agreement and the power-hitting member of the Venezuelan national team is set to arrive this Thursday.

The comely Perez is definitely a prized catch.

A 6-foot-2 open spiker, Perez is still fresh from the Pan-American Games and the South American Championship where the Venezuelans finished 10th and 5th places, respectively.

She also saw action in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the previous FIVB Grand Prix where they finished 28th in a very tough field that includes France, Hungary and Mexico.

Recently, she had a tour of duty in Indonesia where she suited up for powerhouse Jakarta Elektrik PLN together with fan-favorite Lindsay Stalzer and Aprilia Manganang.

“All teams have beefed up their respective lineups with quality imports. So we might as well tap the person whom we think can lead us to our first PSL Grand Prix title.”

Reyes stressed that they will have only two imports in Perez and American Kennedy Bryan since they already have enough star power at the libero and setter positions.

“We’ll just have two imports. Anyway, Kim (Fajardo) and Dawn (Macandili) are very good at the setter and libero positions so we’ll be fine.”

Ara sits out

With Perez and Bryan at the wing spiker spot, superstar Ara Galang will have a hard time squeezing into the rotation.

Reyes said this would also be a perfect opportunity for the former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player to rest her recurring knee injury.

“We will not put her in the lineup this conference. Her knee injury was overused during the All-Filipino (Conference) so we want to rest her the entire Grand Prix. But she’ll still train and be on our bench, we just want her to focus more on her rehab and staying healthy.”

Despite Galang sitting out, the Cargo Movers will still be a solid force to be reckoned with as they parade Perez and Bryan at the open spiker position, national team member Kianna Dy at the opposite, Aby Marano and reigning UAAP MVP Majoy Baron at the middle, Fajardo at setter and Macandili at the backline.