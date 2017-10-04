Driscoll bids goodbye before PSL start

Generika-Ayala import Katelyn Driscoll is bidding goodbye without even seeing a single minute of action in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

The 6-foot-3 former Oregon State University star is set to fly home to United States to attend to some urgent personal matters, a sorry development that would bar her from seeing action in the season-ending conference that starts on Oct. 21 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Lifesavers’ team manager Allyn Sta. Maria broke the news to Volleyverse, saying that letting go of Driscoll is very a tough decision, but they had to do it to give her the space she needs in this very challenging moment.

Driscoll could have been a prized recruit.

She packs her spikes with power and is said to be a beast at the defensive end, something that Generika-Ayala badly needs, especially now that it is looking to bounce back from a forgettable finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

With Katarina Pilepic as her partner, the Lifesavers were very optimistic to give super teams like Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics and two-time champion Foton a very good fight.

But having her is not meant to be.

“Too bad, Katelyn has to go home to attend to some urgent personal matters.” “We like her both as an import and as a person and we feel that she would be a big help as we try to come up with a good finish in the Grand Prix. But we’re very supportive to her decision and we wish her well.”

With Driscoll flying home, the Lifesavers called in a familiar face in Darlene Ramdin to fill the void.

Ramdin is said to be in great shape as she is now campaigning with the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the qualifying tournament for the FIVB Women’s World Championship in 2018.

Her contract with her federation will expire on Oct. 15 and she will be in Manila on Oct. 17.

“D (Darlene) is replacing her.” “It’s good that she’s now available and will definitely hit the ground running as she’s already familiar with our system and the culture within our team. We’re looking forward to have her as Katelyn’s replacement.”

Happy memories

Driscoll said she would carry a lot of happy memories back to Oregon upon her return.

Although she failed to see action, the Lifesavers gave her nothing but happy memories and she hopes to return next year – or when her situation is already perfect.

“I’m really upset.” “I was really looking forward to play and get to know everyone, but unfortunately I have to go back to the United States for personal reasons. I really hope to return next year and play.”

Driscoll added that Sta. Maria, head coach Francis Vicente and the entire Generika-Ayala family had been very good to her.

In fact, the Lifesavers shouldered her return ticket and made sure that she would get back to her country safe and sound.

“Thank you!” “They have nothing, but kind and hospitable to me and they will be truly missed.” “Just being welcomed to a new team, new coaches and new administration with open arms is truly unforgettable. They really made my time here in the Philippines enjoyable and I am forever grateful for that.”

The exact date of Driscoll’s flight to the US is not yet sure.

At this point, only one thing is sure: The Lifesavers would occupy a special place in her heart.