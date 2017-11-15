Dindin nears return

The much-anticipated return of Dindin Manabat is drawing near.

Manabat, the prized middle blocker of Foton, is said to be recovering well from a knee injury, giving her a handsome chance of seeing action in the ongoing Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

The 6-foot-2 former national team member said she’s just waiting for clearance from noted surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas before she could formally perform all the drills being ordered by Serbian coach Moro Branislav.

But she already joined the team in training last Monday where took part in the spiking drills.

“I already joined the spiking drills, but I still need to get clearance from Dr. Canlas to make sure that I’m fit and ready to perform all other drills in training.”

“Coming back from an injury, especially ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), is really tough. I really have to put myself in a mindset that I can overcome this so that my body will follow.”

Her sister, Foton team manager Diane Santiago, said they couldn’t wait to welcome Manabat, but they are treating her recovery with extreme caution.

“Pero ayaw pa din naman namin sya biglain. We are just waiting for Dr. Canlas’ clearance before she could perform all drills in training. Right now, she’s already in good shape.”

Manabat offers a beautiful story of courage and determination.

After sitting out majority of last year to give birth to a bouncing baby girl, Manabat tried her best to make a return to help Foton in the Invitational Conference.

With the nucleus of their champion squad bolting out for other teams, Manabat was forced to work doubly hard to power the Tornadoes and sustain their amazing run.

In the crucial stretch of the tourney, the unthinkable happened.

Manabat had an awkward landing late in the game against Sta. Lucia Realty. The Tornadoes won and advanced to the final round, but Manabat was diagnosed with a grade two MCL strain and a partial ACL tear on her left knee.

League doctor Dr. Raul Alcantara assessed that she would be sidelined for six to eight months, prompting her to miss the entire All-Filipino Conference and a couple of international tournaments with the national team.

Keeping the faith

In its previous match against Petron, it appears that Foton was missing Manabat very badly.

The Tornadoes huffed and puffed defensively as they failed to neutralize the high-scoring tandem of Americans Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley, who notched 23 and 20 points, respectively.

Sure, Serbian import Sara Klisura erupted for 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as she failed to generate enough support from other Tornadoes, who absorbed their first loss in five games.

Manabat admitted that she was itching to play.

But she doesn’t want to preempt the plans of Foton coach Moro Branislav for her.

So instead of asserting herself, she’s just keeping the faith.

“Maipasok man ako o hindi, okay lang sa akin kasi alam ko naman na ang mga teammates ko lahat sila palaban – starters or second stringers man – alam ko lalaban sila.”

“Syempre, every teams may nananalo o natatalo so tiwala lang ako. Sabi nga sa isang team, kailangan lang ng trust para buo kayo.”

She added that it’s just a matter of time before she can finally play.

For now, all she can do is to stay strong and hope for the best.