Dindin keeps the faith

It was unremarkable – even forgettable.

But for Dindin Manabat, every single second on the floor seems like eternity.

Manabat formally made her return to competitive volleyball in the second set of Foton’s four-set victory over Sta. Lucia Realty, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17, Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It wasn’t the kind of welcome everybody was expecting for a star player who was sidelined for almost a year.

She quietly slipped into the match and quietly stepped out before disappearing into a small crowd of benchwarmers. And after that brief moment of return, she was seen clapping, shouting her support to Sara Klisura, Dragana Perunicnic and, yes, her younger sister in reigning Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago.

Foton coach Moro Branislav explained that Manabat’s very limited – almost non-existent – minutes on the floor was done because he doesn’t want to risk another injury on his star middle blocker would play a very crucial role in the Grand Prix next year to fill the void created by the departure of Santiago and EJ Laure for their respective university teams in the UAAP.

“Dindin (is) not yet ready.” “I like to play her for fun, for Grand Prix, maybe Dindin can play and contribute one point, three points. But this is not the situation, especially (in semis) contra Petron and maybe in the finals.” “Maybe in the next Grand Prix Dindin will be ready. We know Jaja will not play, so maybe we can have Dindin.

The noted Serbian guru added that the limited minutes were also given to boost her morale and psyche her up for her grand return.

“But for this situation, these minutes are important for her psychology. We need to put her mindset into the game and in making a return.”

Patience

Manabat was regarded as one of the country’s brightest stars two years ago.

But after helping Petron score a historic sweep of the All-Filipino Conference and a bridesmaid finish in the Grand Prix in 2015, she had to sit out after getting pregnant.

She tried to make a return early this year and suited up in the Invitational Conference.

Still, luck was not on her side.

She crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, a sorry development that left her sitting out for at least six to eight months.

Manabat said everything is now a thing of the past.

“I just want to pray about it because that part of my life is finally over.” “I have to move on to the next challenges in my life.”

She added that she was very glad to get a feel of the crowd, the electricity, the atmosphere of real game after withdrawing from competitive volleyball for almost a year.

“I’m happy but it’s different.” “Playing in an actual game is completely different than playing in training. If I’m feeling good about myself during trainings, it’s different because I have yet to see if I can do the same in actual games.”

But if there’s anything that she learned from the entire saga, it’s being patient.

“I learned to be more patient.” “I need to be more patient all throughout the entire process. I need to strengthen my body little by little. It’s a process where I need to do all steps from start to finish. No shortcuts.”

Branislav reiterated that this edition of the Grand Prix may not yet be her time.

But if she survived eight months of rehabilitation and therapy, she would definitely survive a couple of months of getting back in shape.

All she needs is to be patient and keep the faith.