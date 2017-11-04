Cocolife captures first win

BACOLOD CITY — Cocolife survived a gritty Cignal side, 19-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15, 15-9, to capture its first victory in the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the University of St. La Salle.

The Asset Managers banked on the firepower of American duo Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao to snap their two-game skid against Generika-Ayala and Foton.

A Santa Clara University product, Milton, pumped in 25 points on top of six receptions and eight digs while Manu-Olevao tallied 20 attacks and three blocks for a total of 23 markers.

Grizzled veteran Ging Balse was also impressive, finishing the job with 11 points.

The Asset Managers, who crawled from a 0-2 deficit, dominated the attack zone, 70-51.

Cocolife head coach Kungfu Reyes said the win is a morale-booster for his wards as they aim to stay alive in the tourney.

“Napakalaking turning point sa amin ito. Napag-usapan nga naming ng management at coaching staff na kailangan naming kunin ito otherwise lulubog kami.”

“It’s sink or swim ang mangyayari sa amin. Ngayon nagdive kami pero umahon ulit kami. This time malaking bagay na nanalo kami kasi morale-booster ito eh.”

Alexis Mathews scored 20 points off 16 kills and four blocks for the HD Spikers, who fell to a 2-2 win-loss card.

Australian Beth Carey had 13 while local stars Honey Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga had 12 and 11 markers, respectively.