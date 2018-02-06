Clemente joins F2 Logistics

F2 Logistics put on the finishing touches in its title-retention buildup when it acquired Lourdes Clemente for the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix that kicks off on Feb. 17.

Clemente reportedly already reached an agreement with the Cargo Movers, but further details were not disclosed as she will formally join the squad after her stint with University of Perpetual Help Dalta System in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The country’s oldest collegiate league will wrap up its women’s volleyball season on Feb. 19.

With Clemente on board, the Cargo Movers got a lot stronger defensively, especially with Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, Kianna Dy and other members of De La Salle University sitting out to play in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

She is expected to be the starting middle blocker together with Aby Marano while import Kennedy Bryan of the United States will man the opposite and Jose Maria Perez of Venezuela and the returning Ara Galang at the open spiker position.

National team member Kim Fajardo remains as the chief playmaker while Japanese libero Minami Yoshioka will serve as backline defender.

“Lourdes already came to terms with F2 Logistics for the PSL Grand Prix. But since the NCAA is still ongoing, the club would have to wait until she’s finally available.”

Bright future

With other teams re-tooling their respective rosters, Clemente’s arrival can be a major factor in the Cargo Movers’ bid to retain their title.

A wiry 6-foot-2 middle blocker, Clemente is considered as one of the country’s rising volleyball stars.

She was part of the national team that campaigned in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in China in 2015 and the PSL All-Star squad that saw action in the AVC Asian Club Women’s Championship in Kazakhstan last year.

Under a defense-minded mentor in Ramil de Jesus of F2 Logistics, it was widely believed that her full potential would be unleashed as the 10-time UAAP champion mentor is known to be brilliant in developing middle blockers like Maureen Penetrante-Ouano, Jacqueline Alarca, Desiree Hernandez, Mika Reyes, Marano and Baron.