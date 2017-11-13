Cignal seeks more maturity

Jovelyn Gonzaga and the Cignal HD Spikers have been in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) long enough to know when to step on the gas and when to take it easy.

And the Chooks to Go-PSL Grand Prix is no exception.

The HD Spikers cruised back to winning track following a straight-set demolition of Iriga City in Malolos City over the weekend.

Gonzaga was the star of the show as she devastated the Lady Oragons defense with 15 kills while imports Alexis Matthews and Beth Carey chipped in 10 markers apiece as they focused more on stopping the torrid attacks of Serbian import Tamara Kmezic.

It was only the HD Spikers’ second victory in five games.

Although other heavy contenders like Foton, F2 Logistics and Petron raced to a sizzling start, the HD Spikers appeared rusty as they dropped their matches to the Tornadoes, the Blaze Spikers and Cocolife, respectively.

But Gonzaga is far from worried.

She said all it takes is for them to play together and be more matured as a team, especially when the match is on the line.

“I think we’re more matured individually because most of us are already veterans.”

“But as a team, that’s where it shows that we still have a lot to catch up. Our consistency and composure always fade whenever we’re up. We really have to work on our attitude inside the court to overcome that weakness.”

Have fun

The HD Spikers are one of the league’s strongest teams on paper.

Former Army stars Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Royse Tubino pulled off a stunner when they joined the already formidable crew of Janine Marciano, Chie Saet, Paneng Mercado, Jheck Dionela, Mylene Paat and Cherry Vivas to form a solid squad.

Their coach is George Pascua, the genius behind Petron’s historic 13-0 sweep of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

The squad was off to a flying start as it won the Invitational Conference title early this year.

Hopes were even high in the Grand Prix as the HD Spikers tapped a pair of strong middle blocker and a Japanese libero to further solidify their defense.

But the team has yet to peak.

“Siguro as a team, doon lumalabas na bago pa lang talaga kami.”

“Kaso halos lahat ng teams bago din so no excuses talaga. It’s up to the team na lang kung papaano magpe-prepare.”

Gonzaga added that they although they are setting their sights on the ultimate prize, she’s also make sure the she’s having fun.

“I think I’m already in the point of my career where I’m already done with stress.”

“I think at 26 (years old), my goal now is to have fun and enjoy every game.”

She said if she’s having fun, everything would follow.

And winning a title will not be impossible.