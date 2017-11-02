Cignal eyes strong finish

Cignal may have stumbled early in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

But head coach George Pascua isn’t worried at all.

The seasoned mentor remains patient even after the HD Spikers dropped to a 1-2 win-loss record when it bowed down to powerhouse Petron 25-19, 9-25, 22-25, 26-28 over the weekend at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Beth Carey of Australia and Alexis Mathews of the United States failed to neutralize the spiking prowess of American duo in Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley, who conspired 36 of Petron’s 58-point production off spikes.

The HD Spikers also had no answer to the Blaze Spikers’ missiles from the service box, 10-2.

Although Cignal has what it takes to stop Petron, Pascua admitted that his wards simply ran out of steam in the latter part of the match, especially when Mathews threw out a quick kill that sealed the victory for the Blaze Spikers.

“Oo, nagkulang lang ng konti kumbaga na-excite lang noong huli kaya nawala sila.”

He, however, emphasized that he was still satisfied by how the HD Spikers put up a fight against his former team.

“Anyway, it was a good game for me.”

Improvement

Pascua believes that there’s still a vast room for improvement for the HD Spikers despite this early setback.

With that, he will be putting a special premium on defense and reception when they clash with the equally dangerous Cocolife side this Saturday at the University of St. La Salle gymnasium in Bacolod City.

“‘Yung first ball talaga namin (ang dapat ayusin) lalo na sa crucial points.” “Pero at least nakikita ko na may way pa kami para mag-improve. Mahirap din ‘yung nananalo ka ng wala kang nai-improve. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, the more na natatalo ka, the more na magi-improve ka.”

He added that there’s nothing to be worried about at this point.

He knows that being on the top of the standings doesn’t guarantee anything come the knockout quarterfinals.

“Hindi naman (worried).”

“Sabi ko nga ang importante naman diyan kung paano mo siya tatapusin. Kasi nagi-start ka palang, sabi ko nga mas maganda natatalo ka sa una, hindi ‘yung nananalo ka lagi.”

“Wala naman kasing benefits kung mag-number one or two ka, knockout pa din yan pagdating ng quarterfinals. Ang importante siguro nasa top four ka pa din.”

Pascua is right.

It doesn’t matter how you start.

It all boils down by how you finish.