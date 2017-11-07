Cargo Movers sweep Lady Realtors

F2 Logistics made quick work of listless Sta. Lucia, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23, in the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday night at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

American reinforcement Kennedy Bryan smashed 13 points on top of six digs and six receptions while Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela pounced 12 markers for the Cargo Movers, who earned their second-straight victory after handing erstwhile unbeaten Petron its first major setback.

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus, however, admitted that his squad had a hard time shutting down the gritty Lady Realtors especially when their imports are placed in the front line.

“Itong Sta. Lucia hindi madaling kalaban. Siguro naunahan lang namin or matter of breaks lang siguro.”

“Hindi biro ‘pag nasa harap mo na ‘yung mga imports then three imports sila actually four pa nga andyan pa ‘yung (Mar-Jana) Phillips. So hindi madaling kalaban, hindi mo pwedeng biru biruin so talagang disiplina dapat pagdating sa loob ng court.”

True enough, the Cargo Movers had a hard time closing out the match after playing catch-up in the last two sets.

They clawed from an 18-22 deficit in the deciding set before Kianna Dy’s solid block over Ukranian Dana Anisova sealed the win.

Anisova scored 14 points while Pam Lastimosa and Marissa Field combined for 15 markers for the Lady Realtors, who dropped to a 0-3 mark.