Cargo Movers seek revenge

More than punching its fifth straight victory, there’s a special reason why F2 Logistics is dead serious to dominate Victoria Sports-UST in their Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix battle this Saturday at the De La Salle Lipa Sentrum in Lipa City.

The Cargo Movers want redemption.

They want to avenge their bitter setback to the Tigresses in the finals of the University Games in Dumaguete City last month.

And that’s what F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus is using to fire up his team, especially Kianna Dy, Desiree Cheng, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron and other players of De La Salle University.

“I told them that the perfect time has come. If you want to avenge your defeat (in the University Games), this is your chance.”

Despite losing setter Kim Fajardo to graduation, the Lady Spikers were still billed as the strongest team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

But in the gold-medal match of the University Games, La Salle was clobbered by University of Santo Tomas in five thrilling sets, 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 15-11, a setback that serves as a major blackeye in their campaign in the collegiate level.

No cakewalk

In the PSL, the Cargo Movers are marching as overwhelming favorites.

Aside from former La Salle stars Aby Marano, Cha Cruz and Fajardo, they also have a pair of powerful imports in Kennedy Bryan of United States and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela.

They, in fact, rammed through the Grand Prix like a hot knife to butter as they dominated powerhouse Petron in their debut game before posting three more wins over Sta. Lucia, Iriga City and Cocolife.

The Tigresses, on the other hand, are not in full force.

Rondina is with Petron while Laure is with Foton. Even their head coach, Reyes, is not around as he mentors his club team, Cocolife, in the season-ending conference.

Still, de Jesus believes that winning over the Tigresses won’t be a cakewalk.

“I’m not thinking that it’s going to be an easy win.”

“I can see the way UST is playing here. They may be young, but they simply do not quit. They are playing their hearts out every game.”

The Tigresses have an import in Japanese Yukie Inamasu but the young core of Dimdim Pacres, Carla Sandoval, Alina Bicar, Shannen Palec and Caitlyn Viray was the only holdover in their UAAP squad.

“This team will be playing with nothing to lose.”

“The important thing for this team is to win a set, or win the game. And that’s what we don’t want to happen.”

De Jesus emphasized that they are not counting UST out.

And in this league, there’s no thing such as “sure win.”