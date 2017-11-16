Cargo Movers rip Lifesavers

F2 Logistics kept its perfect record intact when it ripped Generika-Ayala in straight sets, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Venezuelan reinforcement Maria Jose Perez and Kennedy Bryan of the United States led the way for the Cargo Movers as they hammered 14 points apiece while Aby Marano and Kianna Dy combined 12.

Asia’s second Best Libero, Dawn Macandili, was also simply impressive in manning the backline as she finished the night with 19 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions.

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus stressed that consistency led them to stay undefeated. He also said the Cargo Movers were quick to adjust no matter how hard or easy the situation is.

“Nagiging consistent lang sila.”

“Kapag nagkaka-errors bumabawi, ganon lang. Hindi ‘yung kapag nag-error hindi na makakabawi. ‘Yun lang siguro ‘yung nakikita ko at sanay (sila) mag-adjust in every situation.”

The Cargo Movers lorded it over the net with 10 blocks, seven more than the Lifesavers.

Croatian Katarina Pilepic delivered 11 points and was the lone bright spot for the Lifesavers, who fell to a 2-4 win-loss card.