Cargo Movers remain unbeaten

MALOLOS CITY — F2 Logistics stretched its sizzling run to three as it prevailed over a fiery Cocolife side, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, in the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday night at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center here.

Venezuelan import Maria Jose Perez displayed an all-around scoring performance, delivering 17 points highlighted by 14 kills, a block, and a pair of aces while Kennedy Bryan of US and local star Kianna Dy recorded 10 markers apiece.

Aby Marano, who asserted her dominance at the net, was also impressive as she tallied eight points.

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus admitted that the Asset Managers were a tough nut to crack despite the absence of veteran playmaker Tina Salak, but he said the Cargo Movers were determined to keep their perfect record intact.

“Tulad naman ng ibang mga teams hindi naman madaling kalaban ang Cocolife.”

“Siguro breaks nung first set and then yung momentum napunta sa amin. Iba kasi pag nakuha mo yung first set nagiging confident ka pagdating mo ng second set.”

“Nakita ko na nagpanalo sa amin ay yung determination ng mga players ko. Wala pa kaming talo so ‘yun ang gusto naming i-maintain.”

Taylor Milton wreaked havoc with 21 points while Tai Manu-Olevao added 14 markers for the Asset Managers, who dropped to a 2-3 win-loss card for a three-way logjam at the fifth spot with Generika-Ayala and Cignal.