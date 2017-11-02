Cargo Movers ready for war

It may be the last team to see action, but F2 Logistics assured that it is more than ready to wage war against other heavyweights in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

In fact, Cargo Movers assistant coach Benson Bocboc was often seen at the stands, scouting and studying their possible opponents in what is billed as the toughest, most competitive women’s volleyball tournament in the country today.

Bocboc said since half of the team was campaigning in the annual University Games in Dumaguete City, he was tasked to man the fort and preside the regular practice to keep the Cargo Movers in shape.

He said while the collegiate games were still ongoing, their order of battle was to sharpen the chemistry and connection between their setters Kim Fajardo and Shawna-Lei Santos and their imports in Kennedy Bryan of the United States and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela.

And everything fell perfectly according to plan.

“Even if they are in Dumaguete, I still make sure to watch all the games and scout other imports.”

“Our training still continues. Even our imports are always at the venue to see their possible opponents. So after our training in the morning, we allow them to watch the games to get a feel of the competition.”

“I think we’re ready. While other members of the team are in Dumaguete, Kim and Shawna were working on their connection with our imports. So yes, everybody is still working here even if we don’t get to see action in the first two weeks of the league.”

Roaring for redemption

The season-ending conference has been the waterloo of the squad headed by noted mentor Ramil de Jesus.

After coming up with a bridesmaid finish as Generika in the Grand Prix three years ago, de Jesus’ wards failed to figure prominently as the lack of chemistry and cohesiveness with the college girls worked to their disadvantage.

Two years ago, de Jesus’ squad carried the colors of Meralco and came up with a heart-breaking finish as imports Christina Alessi and Liis Kullerkann were hobbled with various injuries.

Then last year, the Cargo Movers failed to advance to the finals after their original choice backed out at the last minute that prompted them to scamper for replacement.

F2 Logistics tapped Sydney Kemper and Hayley Spelman, but they, too, fell by the wayside as Stephanie Niemer of Petron and Lindsay Stalzer of Foton were too strong, too talented to be denied.

This year, Bryan is finally on board.

And the Cargo Movers are eager to essay a feel-good ending to their storied campaign.

“Based from what I see, I think we’re ready.”

“I just don’t know with players who competed in the UniGames if they are also ready. If they gained good experience there, it would definitely be a major advantage for us.”

“It just depends on how they will be able to adjust to our imports.”

Bocboc noted that Bryan and Perez are playing beautiful music with veterans like Aby Marano, Cha Cruz and Fajardo.

Aside from that, young stars Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili gained massive experience in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games while Majoy Baron is now more confident after winning the Most Valuable Player plum in the UAAP.

Still, their vaunted firepower, chemistry, and the connection would only be tested once they step on the court against powerhouse Petron this in Bacolod City this Saturday.

At that point, anything can happen.