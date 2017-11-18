Cargo Movers extend win streak

Saturday, 18 Nov 2017
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Vollayball PH

F2 Logistics extended its winning streak to five with a straight-set demolition of listless Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday night at the De La Salle Lipa in Batangas.

The Cargo Movers destroyed the Golden Tigresses as they fired missiles at the service box, 8-4, and asserted their dominance at the net, 5-1, to remain unbeaten in this prestigious tourney.

American import Kennedy Bryan erupted with 10 kills and three blocks for a total of 13 points while Maria Jose Perez chipped in 12 markers. Majoy Baron and Aby Marano combined 14 points.

Christine Francisco was the lone bright spot with 10 points for Guest team Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas, which traded blows from start to finish against the Cargo Movers.

The Golden Tigresses fell to a 0-4 win-loss mark.

