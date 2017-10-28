Can Cignal stop Petron?

The opening serve has yet to be made, but thrill and excitement already surround the battle royale between heavyweights Cignal and Petron in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The clash has the makings of becoming a classic.

Petron, the champion of the All-Filipino Conference, emerged as the league’s strongest team on paper with the acquisition of prized American spikers Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley as well as Japanese libero Yuri Fukuda.

The Blaze Spikers quickly proved that their pre-conference hype was no fluke when they crushed Generika-Ayala in straight sets before dominating Sta. Lucia in four sets to gain an early lead.

But Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos believes that their real mettle has yet to be tested.

They are still working on some key adjustments, especially with their local wing spikers like Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina, Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina struggling to match the intensity of their imports.

And in this clash against the HD Spikers would serve as a litmus test whether they would sink or swim deep into the season against other titans like Foton and F2 Logistics.

“I think we still have something to show. We still have to have some improvements on our speed and make some adjustments.”

“Of course, we will prepare against Cignal. Everybody is a contender. We have to work double-time, work hard to claim the victory.”

Tough task

But prevailing against the HD Spikers will never be easy.

Cignal, for one, is overflowing with veterans like Jovelyn Gonzaga, Paneng Mercado, Royse Tubino and Rachel Anne Daquis as well as a pair of tall and strong middle blockers in Alexis Matthews of United States and Beth Carey of Australia.

Cignal coach George Pascua said the main order of battle of his reinforcements is to shut down the power-spiking tandem of Hurley and Stalzer and everything will definitely follow.

He is also expecting more from his wing spikers, knowing that their aggressive attacking would spell the difference between winning and losing.

“Our middle blockers have leveled up so hopefully, our wing spikers will follow.”

“We have to improve our blocking to stop Hurley and Stalzer. We will come up with a game plan on how to stop them. But whether if it will work will all depend on our execution.”

Rivals?

Sideliners believe that there’s something more than on-court rivalry between Petron and Cignal, two teams owned by the country’s biggest conglomerates.

Pascua used to be Petron’s head coach, guiding the Blaze Spikers to the Grand Prix title in 2015 and the All-Filipino Conference crown in 2016, a championship that is now embedded in the pages of league history after they chalked up a 13-0 sweep.

But after fading in the next couple of conferences, the Blaze Spikers made a drastic move.

They replaced Pascua with his assistant – Delos Santos.

Few months later, Pascua found a home in the rival company.

That’s why fireworks are tipped to explode every time these two brilliant coaches meet.

Delos Santos, however, maintained that there’s no bad blood boiling between him and Pascua, his old friend, and that their rivalry is just limited to their respective teams.

“Parehas kaming FEU.”

Pascua agreed.

“We’re excited to face all teams.”

“But facing Petron is always special because it is a great team that already played in the finals. It’s going to be a big morale-booster to our players if ever we win over them.”

Pascua said winning over Petron would be the yardstick if they have what it takes to go deep into the conference.

But winning the title is a completely different story.

“Mahirap magbilang ng sisiw hangga’t hindi napipisa ang itlog.”