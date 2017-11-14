Blaze Spikers turn back rival Tornadoes

Petron turned back rival Foton in four sets, 25-21, 25-22, 12-25, 25-20, to take the No.1 spot in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

American import Lindsay Stalzer caught fire, finishing the job with 23 points on top of eight digs and eight receptions while Hillary Hurley delivered 20 markers off 15 kills, a block and four service aces for the Blaze Spikers, who brushed off the Tornadoes unblemished record.

The Blaze Spikers recovered from a third set meltdown by capitalizing on the Tornadoes’ sluggish reception and passing in the deciding set. With that, Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos was nothing but grateful for the hard-earned victory.

It was a sweet payback for the Blaze Spikers, who lost the last two Grand Prix crowns to the Tornadoes.

“Sobrang thankful kami kay Lord and sobrang happy kasi yung mga plano namin nagbunga ng maganda. Sobrang naming inaral ito, honestly speaking, dahil ‘yun naman kasi ang kailangan.”

Delos Santos said his wards played with fire in their eyes and vengeance as motivation in the deciding set to seal the win.

“Even though natalo kami ng third set, naging challenge parin para sa amin ‘yun para makabawi.”

Serbian reinforcement Sara Klisura churned out 29 points while skipper Jaja Santiago added 11 markers for the Tornadoes, who dropped to 4-1 win-loss record.