Blaze Spikers regain deadly form

Petron bounced back from a heart-crushing four-set loss to F2 Logistics when it whipped listless Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Thursday at Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers pulled off a collective effort to improve their win-loss record to 4-1.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas tallied 10 points while Remy Palma and American Lindsay Stalzer tallied eight markers apiece.

Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos said he left no stone unturned in preparing against the younger – but fiery – Tigresses after suffering their first major setback to the Cargo Movers.

He knows that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Grabe din ang training namin kasi ang target talaga namin hindi lang ang game na ito, kundi foundation na rin sa next games. Kailangan mag-all out talaga kahit sino kalaban, hindi kami pwede magrelax. Kailangan mapakita ng team namin na ito ang kaya naming gawin.”

He, however, stressed that the Blaze Spikers still remain as a work in progress.

Delos Santos said his wards have to double their efforts in training to keep Petron in shape.

“Nandoon pa rin kami sa process na gusto naming may mga gawin so more on trabaho pa talaga, work hard pa talaga, as in work, work, work talaga. Sobrang dami pa namin kailangang i-improve.”

Dimdim Pacres had 10 points and was the lone bright spot for the Tigresses, which fell to 0-2.