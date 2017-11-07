Asset Managers spoil Tigresses’ debut

Cocolife bucked an error-filled second set before finding a way to spoil the debut of guest team Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Asset Managers banked on the trio of American reinforcements Taylor Milton, Tai Manu-Olevao and skipper Michele Gumabao to even their win-loss record at 2-2.

Milton displayed an all-around scoring performance with 16 kills and five blocks for a total of 21 points laced with six excellent receptions. Manu-Olevao tallied 20 markers including 17 attacks while Gumabao got 16.

Cocolife head coach Kungfu Reyes, however, noted that his wards still have a lot of things to improve.

The Asset Managers gave away 30 points to Tigresses off errors. With that, Reyes stressed that they have to be more careful in order to emerge victorious in the season-ending conference.

“Madami kami masyadong errors.”

“Every time ‘di kami nakakakuha ng first ball, ‘yun ang nagiging problema namin lalo na nung second set. Siguro kinargahan ng UST ‘yung service n’ya, kami naman ang nagwawala sa first ball.”

“Nagwawala kami sa first ball, nagwawala rin kami sa service area. Nagiging problema namin ngayon yung passing ng team namin. Pinipilit naming ayusin every training ‘yung department na ‘yun.”

Carla Sandoval and Dimdin Pacres punched 14 points apiece while Japanese import Yukie Inamasu, who arrived a day before the Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas’ debut in the tourney, added 11.