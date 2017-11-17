Are Asset Managers for real?

As the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix reaches its halfway mark, there is one team that is trying to crash into the party of league supremos – Cocolife.

The Asset Managers are probably the league’s most surprising team.

After dropping their first two matches to Generika-Ayala and Foton, Cocolife scored a major bounced back when it stunned powerhouse Cignal in five sets.

Then, they prevailed over lightweight Victoria Sports-UST before dropping a sorry straight-set loss to powerhouse F2 Logistics.

In their latest match, the Asset Managers creamed Iriga City in three sets to occupy the solo fourth spot behind undefeated Cargo Movers, Petron and Foton, raising speculations that the Asset Managers are truly capable of pulling the rug from under the superpowers.

Off-season recruits

Observers believe that part of the Asset Managers’ brilliant performance is due to the moves it did in the off-season.

After finishing fifth in the All-Filipino Conference, the Asset Managers plotted a genius strategy to further improve their previous ranking.

They pulled out evergreen Tina Salak out of retirement while signing veterans Sarah Jane Gonzales, Luth Malaluan, Dancel Dusaran and former national team campaigner Mary Jean Balse to join the already formidable crew of skipper Michele Gumabao, Denden Lazaro, Joanne Bunag and Wensh Tiu.

For good measure, they added powerful imports Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao to provide the scoring spark.

Suddenly, the young Asset Managers became one of the league’s oldest teams.

But head coach Kungfu Reyes isn’t worried.

“We have good blockers, good libero and a veteran setter. Our imports are also playing very well. I really like our chances.”

Reyes, the maestro behind RC Cola-Army’s historic win over the Thai junior national team, added that Milton and Manu-Olevao were obviously still adjusting in their first two setbacks. They got into the groove against Cignal and Victoria Sports-UST before falling anew against F2 Logistics, no thanks to the absence of Salak.

“That loss to F2 Logistics didn’t hurt us.” “We were missing our leader, Tina, during that match so we know that beating F2 Logistics would be very difficult. But the girls still played well and they displayed that they are capable of pulling an upset. I still liked what I saw.”

Tough battle

With the Asset Managers impressive showing lately, it is widely believed that they can give Foton, Petron, Cignal and F2 Logistics a run for their money if and when they clash in the knockout stage.

Milton is arguably one of the league’s most elite scorers while Lazaro is still the best in the business in defending the backline together with middle blockers Bunag, Balse and Malaluan.

Of course, the leadership of Salak and Michele Gumabao are still one of a kind as well as the brilliant decision-making of Reyes.

But Reyes stressed that it’s still a long way to go.

“The semifinals will be an entirely new chapter.” “We know that other teams will be ready as well. But even if it’s tough, we will make sure to do everything to overcome the challenges. There’s no such thing as easy win in this league. You really can’t predict who will emerge victorious.”

The Asset Managers will have a 12-day break before marching to war against Sta. Lucia Realty on Nov. 28.

Reyes said they would not treat the nearly two-week lull as a vacation.

Instead, they would work hard and aim for perfection.

For him, it’s not the most talented team who will win the crown.

It’s going to be the hardest working team.