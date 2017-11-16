Asset Managers down Lady Oragons

Cocolife pulled off a great team effort as it swept Iriga City, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

American Taylor Milton punched 20 points while Tai Manu-Olevao displayed an all-around scoring performance with 16 kills, two blocks, and an ace for 19 markers for the Asset Managers.

The Lady Oragons, however, were tough nut to crack as Serbian Tamara Kmezic and Saama Miyagawa spewed fire in the deciding set, giving the Asset Managers a hard time to close out the match.

Iriga City carried out a 9-2 run to knot the match at 20, erasing an 18-11 deficit.

Milton delivered back-to-back hits to seal the match point, 25-24, before former San Sebastian star Kath Villegas was assessed with an attack error that sealed the victory to Cocolife.

Cocolife head coach Kungfu Reyes, who fielded all his wards in this battle, admitted that they needed to regain their composure in the deciding set to prevail over the equally dangerous Iriga City side.

“Kay Iriga anytime na mag-relax ka tutuhugin ka eh.”

“‘Yung third set nag-struggle kami buti nalang naka-recover. Yung sa amin, buti may lumabas naman kahit papaano. Kaya ‘yun nakuha namin yung third set, though (it was) a close fight. Still, panalo pa din kami.”

“Although bata ang Iriga sa liga, hindi mo pa din sila pwedeng balewalain kita naman sa first game nila.”

Kmezic finished with 13 kills and two blocks for 16 points while Miyagawa chipped in 10 markers for the Lady Oragons, who absorbed their fourth straight setback after opening the conference with an impressive win over Sta. Lucia Realty.