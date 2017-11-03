Ara keeps the faith

BACOLOD CITY – Ara Galang wouldn’t suit up with F2 Logistics when it opens its campaign against undefeated Petron in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the University of St. La Salle gymnasium here.

But she will be at the sidelines to show her full support to the Cargo Movers.

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus opted to sit out Galang in the season-ending conference to recover from a maintenance procedure done on her previously injured knee. With that, outside hitters Kennedy Bryan of the United States of America and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela are expected to carry the offensive load for the Cargo Movers.

Team manager Hollie Reyes said the former UAAP Most Valuable Player will focus on staying healthy for now.

“We will not put her in the lineup this conference.”

“Her knee injury was overused during the All-Filipino (Conference) so we want to rest her the entire Grand Prix. But she’ll still train and be on our bench, we just want her to focus more on her rehab and staying healthy.”

Galang, for one, didn’t deny that she’s taking the situation with a heavy heart.

But she’s keeping the faith to herself and her teammates.

“Personally, siyempre medyo sad ako pero okay lang din naman sa akin kasi alam ko naman ‘yung kondisyon ko at alam ko rin na hindi pa talaga ako healthy.”

“Pero alam ko na nandiyan naman ang mga teammates ko, kaya naman nila maglaro.”

The Angeles, Pampanga native added that she remains grateful to be part of F2 Logistics and the PSL after all.

“Happy pa rin naman ako na part pa rin ako ng team at PSL.”

The Cargo Movers will still be a solid force to be reckoned with despite the absence of Galang.

They will have Perez and Bryan at the wing spiker spot, Kianna Dy at the opposite, Aby Marano and reigning UAAP MVP Majoy Baron at the middle, Dawn Macandili at the backline and Kim Fajardo as their playmaker.