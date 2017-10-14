Another Lifesaver to the rescue

Generika-Ayala is simply leaving no stone unturned in coming up with a strong and fighting team.

With the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix turning into an arms race, the Lifesavers acquired a third import, turning them into a solid force when the league opens on Oct. 21 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Former University of Arizona setter Penina Snuka quietly arrived last week to rescue the Lifesavers in their campaign against high-powered squads like Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics and two-time champion Foton.

Snuka, the daughter of a professional wrestler, is no ordinary talent.

She is the Pac-12 Setter of the Year and left Arizona as second in school history in assists (5,212) and digs (1,610) and all-time leader in sets played (489).

More than that, she is the college teammate of Generika-Ayala’s current import in Katarina Pilepic, giving them a headstart against other imports in terms of jelling and chemistry.

Generika-Ayala team manager Allyn Sta. Maria confirmed Snuka’s acquisition, saying that her arrival finally addressed their needs at the playmaking position.

“She’s the kind of setter we’ve been looking for. She’s such a good player with a very good attitude. The team really likes her.” “With Nina running the plays, we can maximize Katarina’s power because they know each other very well since their college days in Arizona. So the connection, the chemistry and the cohesion are already there. We’re now just working on how they will connect with our local players.”

Aside from Pilepic, who was dubbed as the ‘Croatian Hammer’ in her playing days at Arizona due to her powerful attacks and superb services, the Lifesavers’ original choice was American Katelyn Driscoll.

But an undisclosed emergency situation in her hometown in Ohio forced her to rush back to the United States, prompting Generika-Ayala to re-hire its reinforcement last year in Darlene Ramdin of Trinidad and Tobago.

Ramdin will be arriving Wednesday next week.

“We know that other teams have beefed up their respective rosters. We don’t want to be left behind. We want to come up with a powerful team that is capable of making a good run at the title.”

Challenge

Based on the league’s latest format, teams are allowed to hire a third import provided that she is either a setter or a libero.

Only two imports are allowed to see action at the same time, which means that if the import is a libero, she has to play sparingly with foreign players who are either at the wing or at the middle position.

Super teams like Petron, Cignal and Foton hired three imports.

But their third import is a libero with the Blaze Spikers tapping Yuri Fukuda of Japan, HD Spikers employing Mami Miyashita of Japan and Tornadoes hiring Katarina Vukamanovic of Serbia.

Snuka’s case is different.

She’s the only third import who will serve as the starting playmaker since the Lifesavers’ backline is already beaming with talent due to the presence of international campaigners Bia General and Kathleen Arado.

“This is a very challenging situation for us.” “Since Nina is a setter, she is expected to play longer minutes that would reduce the playing time of Katarina and Darlene.” “But I’m sure coach Francis (Vicente) and his staff will come up with a solution to this. We’re just glad that our team is now finally complete and we are ready to come up with a good fight.”

Aside from General and Arado, also expected to help Snuka, Pilepic and Ramdin carry the fight for the lifesavers are Patty Orendain, Angeli Araneta, Shaya Adorador and national team member Gen Casugod.