Anisova gets baptism of fire

Bodhana Anisova has yet to brush off the rust brought by her 26-hour travel, but she will be facing a major test when Sta. Lucia Realty battles heavyweight Petron in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Hopes are high on the hard-hitting Ukrainian spiker.

After the resignation of seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar in the off-season, the Lady Realtors were left scrambling for a head coach who can drive them to the title of the season-ending conference.

They tapped former University of the Philippines tactician Jerry Yee, who had to buckle down to work right away to instill his system and develop chemistry among the Lady Realtors and their two Canadian imports in Marisa Field and Kristen Moncks.

In their first match, the sluggishness was very obvious as Sta. Lucia squandered a huge lead in the fifth set en route to a massive collapse against rookie team Iriga City.

Filipino-American MJ Philips was the lone bright spot with 21 kills, three blocks and two aces for 26 points while Field chipped in 15 markers highlighted by 10 kills and four blocks.

The Lady Realtors, however, still have a chance to redeem themselves.

They have a new import in town, ready to provide the spark at the offensive end.

But a giant team is standing by the door – Petron.

And completing a massive rebound would definitely be difficult for the Lady Realtors and their new import in Anisova.

No expectations

Yee, who is one of the only three FIVB Level III coach in the country, admitted that pulling the rug from under the Blaze Spikers would be an uphill climb.

Petron is a team that was not just assembled to win crown, but to build a legacy due to the presence of three prolific imports in Hillary Hurley and Lindsay Stalzer of the United States and Yuri Fukuda of Japan as well as the country’s brightest local players like Mika Reyes, Sisi Rondina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Ces Molina, Ria Meneses, Bernadeth Pons and Remy Palma.

“This is going to be a big test for us.”

“We are not yet in our top form. We’re still confused and trying to adjust into the system. We’re still a work in progress. Madami pa kaming kailangan ayusin.”

While expectations are mounting on the shoulders of the 26-year old Anisova, Yee said they want to break her down gently into the system since she has yet to get a good rest after arriving here late Tuesday.

“She’s a tall open spiker who will be brought in to lead our offense. We’re counting on her.”

“But against Petron, we can’t expect too much from her muna. She’s coming from a 26-hour trip from Ukraine and she just arrived last Tuesday. We just want her to observe muna and get familiar with the system.”

“This game is going to be tough. We know Petron has been together for the past several months and they are very prepared coming into this conference. But we will do our very best to give them a good fight.”

Yee stressed that they will be ready no matter what.

And with Anisova at the helm, they would surely give these Blaze Spikers one heck of a fight.