Action-packed PSL finals seen

The Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix is boiling to its crucial stretch and only two teams are left standing: Petron and F2 Logistics.

It has been a very impressive season for the Blaze Spikers.

They opened the tournament with four consecutive victories before suffering a minor bump when they lost to a debuting Cargo Movers squad in Bacolod City.

They quickly regained their deadly form when they notched three straight wins, including a four-set conquest of Foton, a victory that created a mental note that they are ready to conquer their tormentors in the past two editions of the season-ending conference.

True enough, Petron displayed tremendous poise against Foton in the semifinals.

After getting pushed early in the match, the Blaze Spikers uncorked their deadly form to eke out a thrilling 30-28 victory in the first set.

They may have lost the second set, but the Blaze Spikers refused to be crushed, hounding and pounding the Tornadoes to submission until the returning Dindin Manabat committed a blunder from the service box that sealed their victory, 30-28, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Petron’s fate is quite similar to that of F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers sliced through the eliminations as they posted sixth straight victories before losing to Foton in an out-of-town match.

They regained control with a victory over newcomer Iriga City to set the tone for another conquest in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, F2 Logistics hardly met any obstacle as the overachieving Cocolife was still trying to gain experience competing in the semifinals. The Cargo Movers easily prevailed, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17.

And now there’s only two: Petron and F2 Logistics.

League insiders say they are evenly matched in terms of firepower, experience and versatility.

But for Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos, the Cargo Movers would definitely be a tough team to handle.

Back to drawing board

F2 Logistics arguably has the league’s best chemistry.

Save for a couple of bench players and the two imports in Kennedy Bryan and Maria Jose Perez, all of its players played college ball under 10-time UAAP champion coach Ramil de Jesus, making them familiar to his plays and defensive formations.

Its starting unit of Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron, Kim Dy, Bryan and Perez with Asia’s 2nd Best Libero Dawn Macandili at the backline is said to be the most fluid, most deadliest roster on the floor, making F2 Logistics a solid force to be reckoned with.

Aside from that, de Jesus and his staff are known to be good at preparation with assistant coach Benson Bocboc – an FIVB Level III coach – being hailed as one of the best in the business in scouting and reading the plays of the opposing team.

This reality makes the job tougher for Delos Santos.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and study them.” “They won in our first match (in Bacolod City). But this is another story, this is already the finals. We would do our very best and study them in the next few days to make sure that we’ll win in Game 1.”

But the Blaze Spikers are no ordinary team, either.

Led by a very seasoned import in Lindsay Stalzer with an experienced journeywoman in Hillary Hurley, the Blaze Spikers have the personnel to match up with the Cargo Movers.

National team members Rhea Dimaculangan, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina and Mika Reyes are all used to play both in local and international tournaments while libero Yuri Fukuda is arguably one of the tournament’s best defenders.

Reyes, for one, cut her teeth playing for de Jesus at De La Salle University, giving Petron an inside information on how to beat F2 Logistics.

De Jesus, however, said their team would be ready.

“We will prepare, that’s for sure.” “Petron is a very good and disciplined team. Its imports are probably two of the best imports in the tournament. We have to be ready for whatever they will throw at us. It will be a very good fight.”

Game 1 of the best-of-three finals showdown kick off on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.